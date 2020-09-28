New iPhone 12 exclusive reveals amazing Apple design decisions

Apple’s iPhone 12 family Officially delayed, But of the company Controversial Design decision That’s the real point, and it’s now revealed what’s the biggest with the new spill.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro concept rendering All ApplePro



Working together, popular YouTuber Filip Koroy (aka EverythingApplePro) and prolific leaker Max Weinbach open Apple has decided to set the iPhone 12 Pro Max apart from other iPhone 12 models, which means it should make a big difference (And expensive) The best features of 2020.

“6.7-inch Mammoth iPhone [12 Pro Max] It will truly be considered a flagship this year,” says Koroy. “You will have the best display and the best camera. [iPhone] The 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max were actually the same device. The 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will be more differentiated. “

Koroy doesn’t explain these differences, but recently leaked information suggests that the iPhone 12 Pro Max may be the only new iPhone that boasts Apple’s offering. Exciting new LiDAR camera. Apple’s decision Battery downgrade The new iPhone will also have minimal impact on the iPhone 12 Pro Max model. This could also mean that it is the only model that offers a 120Hz ProMotion display despite the fear that all models will miss it.

But the big problem is that not everyone wants a 6.7-inch smartphone. sharp New design It has the potential to reinforce these feelings.

“Source from Max Weinbach with experience with 6.7[-inch iPhone] The 12 Pro Max model says it is quite uncomfortable [to hold]. The larger it is, the more it digs into the palm of your hand, which can be a problem depending on the size of your hand. The case can alleviate this problem, but it’s definitely very smooth and sharp hardware. ”

Corners of iPhone 12 Pro Max and rounded corners of iPhone 11 Pro Max All ApplePro



Another inconvenient thing about the iPhone 12 Pro Max is its price. Information leaked earlier this month Increasing with each new model, iPhone 12 Pro Max now starts at $1,199.

Is this price increase reasonable? Yes, no. The main driver behind it is Expensive 5G mmWave modem We’ve also seen competitors lift prices sky-high. That said, Apple is also cutting down to the iPhone 12 lineup. In addition to the downgraded battery and the impact on the 120Hz display, Apple is removing both the wall charger and EarPods. In the box. This has obvious environmental benefits, but it may not go well with your customers with the price increase.

That said, the iPhone 12 family is likely to be one of Apple’s most polarizing iPhone launches to date. Tip: The cheapest model is the best.

