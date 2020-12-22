Tests will be free regardless of insurance and will then be sent to the lab via prepaid UPS packages.

All that is required is the form of the photo ID, email address and internet connection. Any photo ID whether it was issued by the government or working from work or school. If the website asks for a credit card number, close the browser and try again in incognito browser.

“As more and more new Mexican people are being tested, we can better understand the potential for the virus to spread in our state,” said Human Services Secretary David Scrace. “Every community across New Mexico can fight the virus more effectively when they know where we stand. I hope the new Mexican will use these simple and accessible testing methods – and continue to perform all COVID-safe behaviors in their daily lives.”

For more information on testing equipment, Click here.

Note: The Governor’s Office said that a technical error on the Vault website was incorrectly asking for credit card information – this glitch has now been fixed. Vault tests are offered at zero cost to all new Mexican people and no need to enter credit card information. If the website asks for your credit card, please close your browser and try again.