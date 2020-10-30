New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 1,082 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest case is:

260 new cases in Bernalillo County

32 new cases in Chaves County

36 new cases in Cibola County

28 new cases in Curry County

248 new cases in Doniana County

24 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

67 new cases in Lea County

Four new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

106 new cases in Luna County

25 new cases in McKinley County

One new case of Mora-kun

14 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

41 new cases in Sandoval County

17 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

51 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Sierra County

11 new cases in Socorro County

17 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

49 new cases in Valencia County

Two new cases of individuals held by federal agencies at Otero County Processing Center

Two new cases of New Mexico school government prisoners in central New Mexico correctional facility in Valencia County

One of the inmates of the New Mexico Department of State in the Santa Fe County New Mexico Prison

Click here to see the number of positive cases by county or zip code.

KOB 4 judged the test results analyzed in Thursday’s report to be 9% positive.

The state currently reports that 323 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals. These numbers may include individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 outside the state but have been hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, 80% of all New Mexico hospital beds are occupied by ICU beds and 75% of all New Mexico hospital beds are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other diseases.

There are 21,224 cases of COVID-19 designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.