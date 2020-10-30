Home World New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 1,082 additional COVID-19 cases

Oct 30, 2020 0 Comments
  • A man in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had an underlying medical condition.
  • A man in his 90s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had an underlying medical condition.
  • A woman in her twenties from Sandoval County. Individuals had fundamental conditions.

The number of deaths among New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 994.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,082 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 44,904 cases.

The latest case is:

  • 260 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 32 new cases in Chaves County
  • 36 new cases in Cibola County
  • 28 new cases in Curry County
  • 248 new cases in Doniana County
  • 24 new cases in Eddy County
  • 4 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 67 new cases in Lea County
  • Four new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 106 new cases in Luna County
  • 25 new cases in McKinley County
  • One new case of Mora-kun
  • 14 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 12 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 41 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 17 new cases in San Juan County
  • 7 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 51 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 6 new cases in Sierra County
  • 11 new cases in Socorro County
  • 17 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 49 new cases in Valencia County
  • Two new cases of individuals held by federal agencies at Otero County Processing Center
  • Two new cases of New Mexico school government prisoners in central New Mexico correctional facility in Valencia County
  • One of the inmates of the New Mexico Department of State in the Santa Fe County New Mexico Prison
READ  'Hotel Rwanda' movie hero Paul Rusesabagina arrested

Click here to see the number of positive cases by county or zip code.

KOB 4 judged the test results analyzed in Thursday’s report to be 9% positive.

The state currently reports that 323 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals. These numbers may include individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 outside the state but have been hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, 80% of all New Mexico hospital beds are occupied by ICU beds and 75% of all New Mexico hospital beds are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other diseases.

There are 21,224 cases of COVID-19 designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

