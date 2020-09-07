Home Tech New Nintendo Patent Proposes Standalone Switch Joy-Con May Go

New Nintendo Patent Proposes Standalone Switch Joy-Con May Go

Sep 07, 2020 0 Comments
New Nintendo Patent Proposes Standalone Switch Joy-Con May Go

The newly discovered Nintendo patent suggests that the company plans to launch a new form of Joy-Con style controller.

that much PatentOriginally filed in May 2018 and registered in April of this year, it shows several images of a controller design that is very similar to the Joy-Con currently found on switch consoles. The control sticks, face buttons, and shoulder buttons are pretty much the same as the current model, but there are notable differences in this secondary design.

It looks like the’+’ and’-‘ buttons to help indicate whether the Joy-Con is designed to fit on the left or right side of the console, as well as the connectors to help, have been removed. Click on the main unit of the switch.

READ  Urus vs. Audi RS Q8 vs. Bentayga vs. Cayenne: The Final SUV Drag Race

You May Also Like

Best Buy Labor Day Sale in 2020

Best Buy Labor Day Sale in 2020

Best Labor Day Sale of 2020: Segway Scooter, Ring Security, Lenovo Laptops, etc.

Best Labor Day Sale of 2020: Segway Scooter, Ring Security, Lenovo Laptops, etc.

PlayStation Makes Popular AAA PS4 Game For A Limited Time Just $3

PlayStation Makes Popular AAA PS4 Game For A Limited Time Just $3

Square Enix Reveals Details Of Marvel’s Avengers 1.05 Update

Best Labor Day Technology Deals 2020

Best Labor Day Technology Deals 2020

Hands-on: iOS 14 Beta 7 changes and features [Video]

Hands-on: iOS 14 Beta 7 changes and features [Video]

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *