New Nintendo Patent Proposes Standalone Switch Joy-Con May Go

The newly discovered Nintendo patent suggests that the company plans to launch a new form of Joy-Con style controller.

that much PatentOriginally filed in May 2018 and registered in April of this year, it shows several images of a controller design that is very similar to the Joy-Con currently found on switch consoles. The control sticks, face buttons, and shoulder buttons are pretty much the same as the current model, but there are notable differences in this secondary design.

It looks like the’+’ and’-‘ buttons to help indicate whether the Joy-Con is designed to fit on the left or right side of the console, as well as the connectors to help, have been removed. Click on the main unit of the switch.

Whether this design will hit the market is currently unknown, but one of the potential theories is that this could be a new controller for the’Switch Pro’, a more powerful version of the Switch that some people believe will be coming soon. If the newly reinforced Switch model is TV-only, as opposed to the handheld-only Switch Lite, maybe a controller like this would fit perfectly?

When Nintendo announces plans to launch a new controller design or indeed a new Switch console, we will share all the news that is happening here. Until then, let me know if you would like to see controllers like this arrive in store with comments below.