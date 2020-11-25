Home Tech New PlayStation 5 System Update 20.02-02.26-00 Released

New PlayStation 5 System Update 20.02-02.26-00 Released

Nov 25, 2020 0 Comments
PlayStation 5 System Update 20.02-02.26-00

Sony has released another firmware update for its next gen console PlayStation 5 System Update 20.02-02.26-00, and here’s what it does.

Last week, Sony Used System Update 20.02-02.25.00 Today we have another computer update for the console. As of last week, the patch notes only indicate improved system performance, and no further details are known at this point. Below is a screenshot of the smallest patch notes.

New PS5 System Update 20.02-02.25.00 Released by Sony; Weighs in at 886MB

PlayStation 5 System Update

PlayStation 5 System Update 20.02-02.26-00 Release Notes

  • This computer software update improves system performance

The update weighs in at 886MB – the same size as last week’s system update. This new update indicates some malfunction issues that some players are still experiencing. Last week’s firmware update fixed some of the issues reported, but not all of them.

We will update you as soon as we learn more about this new system update for Sony’s console.

The PlayStation 5 Now available worldwide, however you will be hard pressed to actually find one. According to Sony, the console has sold out worldwide.

Check out how the PlayStation celebrated the global launch of the PS5 console with iconic buildings and popular sites around the world.

READ  Hands-on with the new iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini

You May Also Like

Apple Store Black Silver Deals have been released, but finding the best prices on Apple Gear is here

Apple Store Black Silver Deals have been released, but finding the best prices on Apple Gear is here

It runs on Cyberbank 2077 PS5, PS4 Pro

It runs on Cyberbank 2077 PS5, PS4 Pro

Black Friday Tablet Deals: iPod Pro, Galaxy Tab S7 and many more

Black Friday Tablet Deals: iPod Pro, Galaxy Tab S7 and many more

pic 1 casiono

Technologies used at online casinos these days

Unable to run Nintendo's Cam & Watch Doom

Unable to run Nintendo’s Cam & Watch Doom

Apple extends fee waiver for digital classes in the App Store

Apple extends fee waiver for digital classes in the App Store

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *