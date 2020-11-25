New PlayStation 5 System Update 20.02-02.26-00 Released

Sony has released another firmware update for its next gen console PlayStation 5 System Update 20.02-02.26-00, and here’s what it does.

Last week, Sony Used System Update 20.02-02.25.00 Today we have another computer update for the console. As of last week, the patch notes only indicate improved system performance, and no further details are known at this point. Below is a screenshot of the smallest patch notes.

PlayStation 5 System Update 20.02-02.26-00 Release Notes This computer software update improves system performance

The update weighs in at 886MB – the same size as last week’s system update. This new update indicates some malfunction issues that some players are still experiencing. Last week’s firmware update fixed some of the issues reported, but not all of them.

We will update you as soon as we learn more about this new system update for Sony’s console.

The PlayStation 5 Now available worldwide, however you will be hard pressed to actually find one. According to Sony, the console has sold out worldwide.