New Pokemon gifts are scheduled for tomorrow

Feb 25, 2021 0 Comments
Pokemon announced the Pokemon Presents presentation tomorrow, February 26, at 3 pm in Portugal. Pokemon is not an official YouTube channel.

The presentation will take about 20 minutes Japanese company Twitter, But no further details were given on what will be revealed at the event.

This presentation comes at a time when rumors of a possible remake of Pokemon Diamond & Pearl multiplication are being multiplied with regular leaks. Centro Pokemon Recommend news soon with pictures of the famous Pokemon introduced in Diamond and Pearl.

February 27 marks the 25th anniversary of the series, which gives strength to the idea of ​​a possible announcement of a new game, especially as it captures the nostalgia of a series with a long lifespan. Of course, this is rumored for now, and you can explore other topics in the series such as the new Pokemon Snap, Pokemon Sleep and Pokemon Unite at this event.

