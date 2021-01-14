Home Tech New Pokemon Snap (Switch): Missile confirmed for April 30th

New Pokemon Snap (Switch): Missile confirmed for April 30th

Jan 14, 2021 0 Comments
New Pokemon Snap (Switch): Missile confirmed for April 30th

New Pokemon Snap (Switch) was announced last year, but we don’t know when we’ll get the new game On-Rails Pokemon shooting. April 30th release date has been confirmed with the new trailer.

With the trailer, new information and pictures of the game were detailed. The trip will take place in a new region called Lentel, where you, a trusted photographer, will take on the task of photographing Pokemon living in the character of this place. Two new characters, Professor Mirror and his assistant Rita, will lead the task.

Each photo taken will be analyzed by the author, who will give points based on the pose, framing and how big the Pokemon in the photo will be. Inside an automated vehicle called NEO-ONE, the player will be driven to every island in the region to take photos, and along the way he will be able to detect Pokemon with special brightness coming from a new rare event called the Illumina.

In addition, you can change the appearance of your character in the game. During the day there will be a kind of Pokitex listed according to the Pokமொmon recorded in the photo.

The new Pokemon Snapdragon pre-sale is now available. The game is priced at $ 60 Nintendo iShop.

READ  Apple prepares 75 million 5G iPhones with new watches and iPads

You May Also Like

How to sell iPhone 8 online for maximum cash

Historic! The PS5 had the best output for a console

Historic! The PS5 had the best output for a console

Facebook - WhatsApp clarifies that it does not share user data with the Observer

Facebook – WhatsApp clarifies that it does not share user data with the Observer

Call of Duty Zombies Black Ops Cold War is free this week

Call of Duty Zombies Black Ops Cold War is free this week

Hades

One of the best games of 2020 is approaching the Xbox Game Pass

Lexus LFA celebrates 10 years and extinguishes candles with powerful engine

Lexus LFA celebrates 10 years and extinguishes candles with powerful engine

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *