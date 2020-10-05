New Popular Game Released This Week On Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC-October 4-10, 2020

This week’s New Releases episode revolves around Early Access. Baldur’s Gate III debuts with work in progress and Foregone is receiving a full release. Indie crowds can check out I Am Dead, and sports and racing fans can check out FIFA 21 and Ride 4 respectively. Introducing the hottest games coming out this week!

Foregone-October 5

Available: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

It may look like Dead Cells, but this action game offers hand crafted levels rather than randomly generated levels. You can earn better loot as you explore, and you can take down many enemies and bosses in the game. Foregone is leaving Early Access this week for full release on PC and consoles.

More forgotten scope:

Baldur’s Gate III-October 6

Available: PC, Stadia

Baldur’s Gate 3

20 years have passed Baldur’s Gate 2, And Divinity: Original Sin 2 developer Larian is taking us back to Forgotten Realms. Fans of the original game (and Dungeons & Dragons in general) can expect a lot of turn-based combat and dialogue choices with the task of riding the world of the Ilithid invaders. The third game this week is entering Early Access and the first playable act is Much bigger than the Original Sin 2..

Baldur’s Gate 3 scope of application:

I Am Dead-October 8th

Available: PC, switch

I’m dead

As the name suggests, I Am Dead can be seen in the shoes of Morris, a deceased museum curator who is living after death in the village of Shelmerston. But the town will soon be destroyed, so Morris said Look into the memories of his fellow residents To solve puzzles and save the island.

FIFA 21-Oct 9

Available: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

FIFA 21

EA Play members already FIFA 21 Early Play, But it will be released this week for the rest of us. Volta Football and Ultimate Teams are back, and this time the latter offers cooperative play. Other features added to the game this year include new ways of hitting goals during an attack and more administrative offices.

More FIFA 21 coverage:

Ride 4-October 10

Available: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Ride 4

The latest in the motorcycle racing series has improved the career mode, allowing you to pass through the American, European or Asian leagues. You will encounter different weather conditions and day/night cycles as you race on different tracks around the world. The Ride 4 also features a new endurance mode, which requires you to carefully choose which bike you will be riding for a long time.

More Ride 4 Royal Coverage:

October has just begun and there will be more video games in the future. Next week we’ll take a look at the highly anticipated Torchlight 3 and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.