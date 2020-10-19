New Raspberry Pi 4 Compute Module: So Long SO-DIMM, Hello PCIe!

The new Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4) has just been released! Are you surprised? No, neither do we. Raspberry Pi Foundation Implied that it will release a compute module. For 4 series long.

The form factor has been overhauled, but this little beast has a bigger change than it might seem at first glance and will guide most of it. The biggest bonus is that PCIe and NVMe can be easily implemented, allowing you to bring data to your SSD incredibly fast. Combined with optional WiFi/Bluetooth and easily designed Gigabit Ethernet, the CM4 is a connectivity freak.

One of the classic projects I’d like to build with Pi is a super-fast home NAS. CM4 makes this possible.

If you don’t know the compute module, it’s a removed version of what you can think of as the Raspberry Pi, officially known as the “Model B” form factor. Compute modules aimed at commercial applications do not have much of the comfort of larger siblings, but allow for flexibility in design and some additional features.

The compute module isn’t beginner-friendly, but it’s been a positive impression on how far Team Raspberry has been able to make this module accessible to intermediate hackers. Most of this is in the open design of the IO breakout boards released today as well. You can use the fully open KiCAD design file to edit the PCB, order it, then reflow solder the content that arrives by mail and design it for CM4. The advantage is a lighter, cheaper, but much more customizable platform that integrates the performance of the Raspberry Pi 4 into a low profile 40mm x 55mm package.

After checking out the new features, let’s take a look at a little bit of what’s required to integrate the compute module into your own design.

So Long, SO-DIMM

The CM4’s biggest impact is its new connector. after The first Raspberry Pi has a compute module., As with the DDR2 memory board for laptops, it comes with a 200 pin SO-DIMM connector. The CM4 changes this by choosing two high-speed, high-density 100-pin mezzanine connectors. Breaking the tradition is shocking, and we know some of you will leave a closet full of SO-DIMM sockets, but for good reason.

Broadcom BCM2711, a system-on-a-chip (SOC) used by the Pi 4 family, It gave the party a lot more peripheral features. (PDF). As a result, the Pi 4 Model B opted for a second HDMI connector, USB 3.0 and Gigabit Ethernet. But it could do more! For example, enterprising hackers have found that USB 3.0 is on the PCIe bus Replaced USB 3.0 for PCIe.. This was possible but difficult with some complex onboard rework.

Compute modules exist to make it easy for designers to use all the features of the SOC. With twin HDMI and other high-speed peripherals, packing PCIe into conventional SO-DIMM connectors was not possible. Raspberry engineers hint at summer. So the new connector: Hirose DF40C-100DS-0.4V If you already have board design fingers itchy.

Using two mezzanine connectors instead of a single SO-DIMM, the CM4 design provides a nice split between low and high speed peripherals. On one side is the traditional Raspberry Pi GPIO, power, SD card interface and Ethernet. The other side manages two lines of PCIe, USB, HDMI, MIPI CSI camera and DSI display each. On the one hand, you can play with more high-speed IO, and on the other hand, if you don’t need high-speed equipment, you can get it with a simple single connector design.

In addition, new connectors reduce the footprint of the module and reduce board height and weight when installed in devices. They implement better separation of high and low speed domains, so the layout is easier. The hell is a lower pair cost than the previous SO-DIMM sockets. And given that this is a PCIe tradeoff, we don’t mourn at all about the change.

32 flavors: buy only the pies you need

CM3 had more ordering options than CM2, Pi 4 Model B had more memory configuration options than Pi 3 Model B, but CM4 was the most important. There are 32 varieties and prices vary accordingly. Why? It has 4 tiers of RAM, 4 tiers of onboard eMMC storage and optional wireless modules. (4 x 4 x 2 = 32.) Let’s start with the base model. CM4 without wireless, 1GB RAM, no eMMC. Its cost is $25.

The rest of the options are like pizza toppings. For an extra $5, you can use it wirelessly. For $5 per tier, you can add 8GB, 16GB or 32GB of eMMC. To buy a board with 2GB of RAM, it costs $5, 4GB costs $20, and 8GB costs $45.

Simple quiz: how much is CM4 Lite (no eMMC) with WiFi and 4GB RAM? We get $50. CM4 with wireless, 32GB eMMC and 2GB RAM? Also for $50.Pi with everything (wireless / 32GB eMMC / 8GB RAM)? 90 dollars.

Some possible configurations are listed as “bulk” in the datasheet and others as “1+/bulk”, so not all small users can use it equally easily. For example, if you want a quantity of 1 wireless, you may be limited to a 2GB or 4GB RAM configuration. However, all layers of eMMC can be used equally. This can all change depending on the needs of your customers in the long run, so we recommend that you check the Raspberry Pi website for the latest information.

Plus PCIe, minus USB 3.0

Compared to the Pi 4 Model B, the CM4 is much more flexible. The headline difference is that CM4 no longer uses the PCIe bus dedicated to USB 3.0. This choice was suitable for consumer oriented boards, but the CM4 is for designers. PCIe can be added very simply to your CM4 design. All you need is a correct socket and 3.3V and 12V power rails. And this has also been tested on the latest version. NVMe Solid state drive. Raspberry engineer Dominic Plunkett is getting a write speed of 390 MBytes/s in his lab, which is very close to the theoretical maximum. I’m turning this into a model B’s USB 3.0 port, but if it’s fast SSD I/O, PCIe with NVMe is the cutting edge. Not bad for a single board computer!

Model B has only one 2-lane MIPI CSI camera connector and one 2-lane MIPI DSI display connector. CM4 allows two each, allowing for stereoscopic 3D imaging, for example. (You can also Do this with CM3+, But it’s old and bursting right now.) Also, Model B only exposes two lane versions of CSI and DSI, while CM4 offers an extra four lane variant for higher bandwidth. This allows you to get higher performance without a camera. Depends on external hardware. Do you want ultra-fast frame rate or resolution video on a DSI screen? CM4.

The optional WiFi/Bluetooth module is also more flexible. In addition to the onboard PCB antenna, we have added a UFL connector for the external antenna, and you can enable or disable the internal and external antennas in the software as needed. So the CM4 is a good choice for demanding WiFi applications or simply building inside a metal box. The Raspberry Pi Foundation can also sell or bring your own FCC certified antennas for use with the CM4.

Finally, the Ethernet chip BCM54210PE To CM4. It is still a Gigabit Ethernet PHY chip, but this chip is IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol. If you need a better time synchronization than NTP, you know what all this means.

Open question

While working, we discovered two things that made us curious. CM4 data sheet With our fine comb.

First, CM4 is more efficient than Model B, so it uses less power. However, since it’s on a smaller board, it doesn’t heat sink as passively as the Model B, and may still be more prone to slowing down the CPU to prevent overheating. There aren’t any numbers available yet, but I’ll get the Model B in my hand and soon apply the two to a stress test comparison. Stay tuned.

Secondly, here’s a sensational sentence for two analog inputs. MXL7704 Power Management IC, and you Data sheet For further study (PDF). It seems to have been separated from the labeled pin. AIN0 and AIN1 From the official IO board. It looks like the gauntlets were thrown.

Finally, flexibility and ease of use sometimes conflict. Model B has a total of 4 USB ports (2 USB 3.0 and 2 USB 2.0). USB 3.0 has become an axis and CM4 can only be connected to one USB 2.0 port. This is basically what Broadcom SOC supports. If you want more USB ports, you’ll have to create your own hub. That’s what they did on Model B and also what they did on the CM4 IO demo board. And speaking of the IO board…

Getting Started: IO Demo Board

An IO board was provided with sample CM4. Wow Solid documentation As well as KiCAD design file It’s basically a template for creating CM4-based designs. look!

I’m impressed with how little is needed to bring all the features of CM4 into the real world. The HDMI port, like the MIPI camera and display line, simply connects from connector to connector. Ethernet is implemented with Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) protection, but can be magnetically connected directly from CM4 if not required. (Or as an optical transceiver?) PCIe is similarly simple. Outside the 3.3V and 12V power rails, everything goes straight from CM4 to the socket.

The only part of the IO board that seems to have actually done the design work (not unpleasant, RPi engineers!) is a USB 2.0 hub that allows up to 4 connections. If you want a tested design, you can copy it right away. And a power supply that converts from 12V barrel jack to 5V for CM4 and 3.3V for PCIe connector. To accommodate the no-eMMC “Lite” version of the CM4, the SD card has a high-side switch that can be turned off by the CM4 to save power when not in use. Everything else is simply a wire.

But they don’t necessarily have to be simple wires, and this is the only problem for those who haven’t designed high-speed boards. There are basically two trace classes you need to watch out for. These are 90Ω differential pair and 100Ω differential pair. The first group includes PCIe and USB, should match up to 0.15mm within the pair, 0.1mm is recommended for PCIe. 100Ω pairs are specified for Ethernet, HDMI, MIPI CSI and DSI connections.

According to the datasheet, the overall length of the pair is much less important, but it is costly to match the length between the two lines of a differential pair. KiCAD has done a differential pair since CERN added it in 2015. Saturn PCB Toolkit Highly recommended for calculating the impedance control trace width, but for Windows only. (You can separate the trace width and spacing in the IO board design and ignore this whole problem.)

Of course, not all of these high-speed peripherals are required unless you need them. Assuming you have a way to get the software to eMMC in the first place, you can run CM4 server with eMMC and wirelessly using only 5V and GND pins. For the classic headless Pi environment, you can also connect GPIO and SD card lines without worrying about impedance. (You can do this using only the low speed mezzanine connector. OK.)

But that’s not why you are here. I would like to turn the IO board reference design into a high-speed custom PCIe NAS. Do you remember? get out! Don’t forget to design with many status LEDs.

Wrap-up

In conclusion, CM4 is all about the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B except for a more flexible and less consumer-friendly package. It comes in 32 varieties and exposes some very luxurious peripherals, which are even more impressive in the low price tag. The real cost of admission is to design your own board. But even that doesn’t look bad with a little help. We are looking forward to what you all do with it.