New Super Highway System Discovered in the Solar System – Science Daily

Researchers have discovered a new super highway network to travel through the solar system much faster than before. Such orbits could orbit asteroids and asteroids close to Jupiter within a decade of Neptune’s distance and within 100 astronomical units within a century. They can be used to send spacecraft relatively fast into the distances of our planetary system and to monitor and understand objects close to Earth that may collide with our planet.

In their dissertation published in the November 25 issue Scientific advances, The researchers observed the dynamic structure of these orbits, creating inwardly connected series curves known as space manifolds, which extend from the asteroid belt to Uranus and beyond. This newly discovered “celestial autobahn” or “celestial highway” has been in operation for decades, in contrast to the hundreds of thousands or millions of years that typically represent the solar system dynamics.

The most obvious curve structures are attached to Jupiter and the strong gravitational forces it exerts. The population of Jupiter-family comets (comets with an orbital period of 20 years) and small-scale solar systems called centaurs are also controlled by such multiples in unprecedented time measurements. Some of these bodies will collide with Jupiter or end up being ejected from the solar system.

The structures were solved by collecting numerical data about the millions of orbits in our solar system and by calculating how these orbits fit into the already known space multiples. The results need to be further explored to determine how they can be used by the spacecraft or how such multiples operate near Earth, controlling asteroid and spacecraft encounters, as well as the growing population of man-made objects. In the Earth-Moon system.