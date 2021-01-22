New US Position Could Reduce Bolsonaro Government’s ‘Fury’ Over Sexual Health Issues, Expert Says | International and raw materials

The return of an agenda aligned with the defense of human rights by the United States, including issues of sexual health and reproductive rights, does not mean that the government of Jair Bolsonaro will favor changes in its assessments on the topic, but the “potential for fury” Management’s stance on these issues, especially at the international level, may wane – especially now that Brazil is feeling, with the vaccine delay, the consequences of bad foreign policy.

This is the assessment of Debora Diniz, professor at the University of Brasília (UnB) and one of the founders of the Institute of Bioethics, Human Rights and Gender (Anis).

The day after Joe Biden took office, his medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, announced in a speech to the World Health Organization (WHO) executive committee that the United States would no longer share the closed deal with some governments in medical East and Africa, in addition to Brazil, that the WHO should focus the area of ​​women’s and children’s health on “consensus concepts”, avoiding themes rejected by the group , like the right to legal abortion.

“It will be our policy to support women’s and youth sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights in the United States, as well as around the world,” said Fauci. He also anticipated the repeal of the Mexico City policy, which barred US aid to overseas health care providers discussing abortion as a family planning option.

Measures like this are part of a set of new guidelines on how to manage US domestic and foreign policy “not only in the realm of science and in the face of the pandemic, but also in the rights of minorities and , in particular, in the rights of women and people of different sexes, ”says Diniz. READ Roger Stone denies employing racial slur on radio present

“Can this fuel the debate in Brazil? I have no doubts, ”says the teacher. “First, the global repeal of the ‘gag rule’ [regra de mordaça] it means a flow of untagged ‘abortion ban’ resources to Latin America and the Caribbean, ”she said.

“This does not mean that the Bolsonaro government will make changes in foreign policy, not even an internal change with Minister Damares [Alves, da pasta da Mulher, da Família e dos Direitos Humanos], but this decreases its speaking potential and its potential for international fury, because there are consequences, as we have now seen in vaccines, ”says Diniz, referring to the difficulty that Brazil has in import, for example, inputs from China.

Until the Bolsonaro government took over, Brazil was a “champion” in sexual and reproductive health, “a strong voice in the global negotiation”, says the professor, but “it has started to align. with half a dozen four ultra-conservative countries for the resistance. of these themes in the world ”.

As with environmental issues, however, Brazil must feel the practical effect of these “outside-in” choices, under pressure from trade sanctions, for example, Diniz warns.

(With content originally published in Valor PRO, Valor’s real-time news service)