New York nurse first vaccinated against corona virus: Fear not

Sandra Lindsay, New York Critical Care Nurse, is the first person in the United States Corona virus Vaccine, said “Newsroom of AmericaThe nation is united to “put an end to this epidemic once and for all.” “

After receiving her first dose on Monday, Lindsay, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, told host Sandra Smith that she was “excellent.”

He said of being on the cover of the New York Post, “But I’m happy to represent health workers and nurses around the world.”

NY provides the first corona virus vaccine to a health care worker

Dr. Michael Chester, Corporate Director of Employee Health Services at Northwell Health, presented the footage at a live broadcast event.

“People have a lot of fear and apprehension about getting vaccinated, so don’t be afraid because the alternative news is so bad,” Lindsay said. “I ‘ve seen more pain and suffering as a result of COVID – 19, so I stand with science. I believe in science. I believe in science, I do not believe in COVID – 19.”

Fargan rejects the coronavirus vaccine as ‘toxic waste’

“This is important to me, especially sending a message to the minority community — Hispanics, Latinos, Blacks are generally very vulnerable, but there is still distrust based on history.”

Within minutes of the shooting, President Trump tweeted that the first vaccine had been given, but did not specify.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Lindsay told New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that the shot “did not feel any different” from any other vaccine he had received.

“We have to keep fighting. The finish line is near,” Lindsay told Fox News. “The light at the end of the tunnel is bright, but we have to do our part and unite to end this epidemic once and for all.”