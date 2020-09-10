New York State moves high school football from fall to spring

Syracuse, New York-High school football in New York will be a spring sport this season.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has decided to play football from this fall to March 1st for the following reasons: Corona virus concern. Volleyball and cheerleaders, considered high-risk activities, are also pushed to spring.

Low-risk sports such as tennis, golf, swimming, field hockey, cross-country and soccer will remain on schedule for the start of practice on September 21st.

“We spoke with nearly 500 athletic directors across the state for two days, and it’s clear that managing high-risk fall sports during the COVID-19 pandemic is a significant challenge for member schools.” Managing Director Dr. Robert Zayas NYSPHSAA “This is an unprecedented time and, unfortunately, we will have to make difficult decisions to tackle the ongoing crisis. We continue to work to support our member schools and provide a quality engagement experience to the students we serve. .”

Bob Campese, co-chairman of Section III football, said he was “a little disappointed” with the move.

“I think the directors have made some reservations. Everyone wanted to run to take a chance. I think now it’s adding more madness to the crazy years,” Campese said.

Indian River coach Cory Marsell has tried to maintain an optimistic approach.

“We are happy with the decision. It’s definitely a mixed sentiment, but we’ll learn more about the virus and how it has affected our school population and communities,” he said in an email. “We also need to be closer to a vaccine that allows us to focus more on football.”

The revised soccer, volleyball, and fall competition cheer season is known as “Autumn Sports Season II” and can officially start practicing from March 1, 2021.

“I was very disappointed,” said Mary Jo Cerqua, Baldwinsville women’s volleyball coach. “It definitely felt like I could get out easily. At least we’ve been given the opportunity to play, so that’s a good thing.”

Oswego boys volleyball coach Eric McCrobie also had mixed feelings.

“If everyone agrees with this decision, it will be hard to believe. This is not what we (the coaches and players) expected at the end of the 2019-2020 season,” he said in an email. “But I think it’s important to trust the decisions of the NYSPHSAA and the individuals responsible for this announcement. No adult wants student athletes to be deprived of the opportunity to play sports, but we must take responsibility and consider their health and safety.”

With the transfer of fall high-risk sports, the start date of the spring sports season has been adjusted to April 19, 2021. The first official practice of spring sports is now April 19, 2021 (original start date was March 15).

New York is now the 19th state or region to play autumn high school football.

The rest are as follows:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Illinois

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Nevada

New mexico

North carolina

Oregon

Rhode Island

vermouth

Sybil

Washington

“To say that I am disappointed would be an understatement. I’m not entirely surprised because I expected this decision to be made a few weeks ago. But when I was told that the decision was in the hands of individual schools, I was convinced we would take the chance,” West Genesee football coach Joe Corley said in an email. “I, my staff, my players, their families, our community and others have sacrificed as they are and have done everything we were asked to do. We deserved the opportunity to do this.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to play and coach all of our favorite matches this spring, but there is no second like the fall Friday night mood. It is something unique that our players will not experience this year. It is what we live and what we have been waiting for. It hurts now, but football will be back.”

Meanwhile, the state of autumn sports in section III depends on its balance. Section III You have sent a survey. We ask all 106 school districts for their opinions on the feasibility of fall sports.

On Friday, the section’s executive committee will aggregate the results and make a decision as to whether a low-risk sport can be played or should transition to the spring season.

Lindsay Kramer is a reporter for Syracuse Post-Standard syracuse.com.