New Yorkers flee to Florida amid epidemics turn Palm Beach into southern Hamptons

New York City has been changed forever by the corona virus epidemic, but Palm Beach has also been changed by the arrival of New Yorkers fleeing south.

Palm Beach, Florida has been a popular destination in New York for those who want to escape the dangers of COVID-19 in the spring and the domestic unrest of summer.

Many young families who travel to Florida are not interested in the problems of living in New York City at such a dangerous time.

Bloomberg Received a letter to clients from a Sotheby’s real estate agent who says the average age ‘drops faster than spaghetti from a toddler’s high chair’.

The Wheatenhall family was among many who moved from New York to Palm Beach

Sarah Wettenhall redesigns her Colony Hotel in Palm Beach to accommodate New Yorkers

The changes in Palm Beach echo the changes Hampton saw in the 1980s, as financial workers began to shape the region to where it is today.

Sarah Wheatenhall, head of the Colony Hotel, and Andrew Wheatenhall, a financial officer, are New Yorkers who emigrated to Palm Beach in March.

During the Corona virus epidemics, Sarah Wettenhall redesigned some parts of the colony hotel and turned some furniture into a stain-proof, adding de corne wallpaper to make it more friendly for families visiting the area.

Another New Yorker who recently emigrated from New York to Palm Beach was Anna Reitseva, who worked for Citi Group before starting her own hedge fund.

Hedge fund owner Anna Reitzeva also recently moved from New York City to Palm Beach

‘Without the epidemic, it would not have been so easy to carry out this operation,’ Reitseva told Bloomberg. ‘I am able to focus without too much distraction, but have the flexibility to take advantage of good weather.’

Palm Beach Day Academy, a co-private private school for ninth-graders, has added 65 new students from the Northeast over the past several months.

In addition, the demand for nurses and housekeepers has increased with the arrival of young families from New York.

The Wellington Agency, a domestic staffing company with outposts in both New York and Palm Beach, is training new staff on Zoom before starting to work with wealthy clients for the first time.

There are no signs that New Yorkers will ever stop planting roots in Palm Beach.

Palm Beach Day Academy NE saw at least 65 new students from the United States

The South Florida Business Journal A New York investment group says it has bought an apartment complex on the island for $ 47 million.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs can be expected to move their property management division to Palm Beach, but not everyone believes the rumor.

“The whole idea that financial services, like hedge funds, are going to create these huge jobs is ridiculous,” said developer Jeff Green. Palm Beach Post.

“I think some will get down here, they ‘will try it, a few will move, and see if more people come, but the idea that every hedge fund will leave New York City and go to Palm Beach is funny.”

The departure of New Yorkers from the most populous city by 2020 is no fun.

Mount Sinai, a well-known hospital organization in New York, has a medical facility in Palm Beach

The same is true of Sand Ambrose, once known for feeding the Hampton congregation

According to the change of address requests received New York Post In November, it is estimated that more than 300,000 people have fled the city since the outbreak began.

From March to October, 295,103 address requests were transferred to the U.S. Postal Service by city dwellers.

Since one request includes a house, the number of residents who actually left the city could be significantly higher than the 295,000 population.

From March to July alone there were 244,895 requests, while in 2019 there were 101,000 simultaneous requests.

More than 13,000 people listed a sharing address in Palm Beach, Broward or Miami-Date County in the change of address requests.

Many of these may have left the city due to COVID-19 because New York City was the center of the virus in its early days in the United States.

Recent statistics show that more than 364,000 people have been infected with the corona virus in NYC, and 24,526 have died as a result of COVID-19 in the city.

Those who go to Palm Beach to escape the corona virus may not be as lucky as they believe: the county has seen 72,706 Govt-19 cases and 1,768 deaths.

Crime is another reason people leave the city. The crime rate in the city has risen to 39.7 percent, although the crime rate has dropped slightly from a year earlier, according to NYPD figures.

Palm Beach, with a much smaller population than New York City, saw 87 homicides in 2019, while New York City saw 426 in 2020.

Where the New Yorkers went by zip codes March 1 to October 31: 1. East Hampton, NY, 11937: 2,769 2. Jersey City, NJ, 07302: 1,821 3. Southampton, N.Y., 11968: 1,398 4. Hoboken, N.J., 07030: 1,204 5. Zach Harper, N.Y., 11963: 961 6. Scorsdale, NY, 10583: 812 7. Water Mill, N.Y., 11976: 577 8. Greenwich, CD, 06830: 558 9. Yonkers, NY: 10701, 567 10. Jersey City, NJ, 07310: 434 11. Port Washington, NY, 11050: 414 12. Westhampton Beach, NY, 11978: 409 13. Princeton, N.J., 08540: 395 14. Woodstock, N.Y., 12498: 392 15. New Canon, CD, 06840: 389 16. Big Neck / Manhaset, NY, 11021: 380 17. Hampton Base, NY, 11946: 344 18. Darian, C.D., 06820: 326 19. Mount Vernon, NY, 10550: 325 20. Long Beach, N.Y., 11561: 323 Source: New York Post