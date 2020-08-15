New Zealand coronavirus: seven new situations verified | Planet news

New Zealand described 7 new situations of coronavirus up to Saturday morning soon after a lockdown in Auckland was prolonged.

6 of the seven new conditions have been linked to the cluster at the centre of all the earlier group situations, stated Ashley Bloomfield, the director-normal of well being.

Up to Saturday, the authorities in New Zealand have documented 37 circumstances connected to the outbreak with 19 other individuals in quarantine.

The lockdown in Auckland, household to 1.7 million individuals, was extended for virtually two months following New Zealand documented 12 verified situations of Covid-19 on Friday.



Jacinda Ardern extends Auckland coronavirus lockdown by 12 times – video clip



The outbreak has delayed the start of the New Zealand women’s provincial rugby level of competition for at the very least two months. It had been scheduled to start off on 22 August

“With Auckland-dependent groups unable to coach or host matches for the following 12 days, the decision has been created not to begin the level of competition up coming weekend,” wrote the head of women’s rugby, Cate Sexton. “We’ll now go over with provincial unions and the Gamers Association all-around the unique options for revising the draw.”

Lockdown forced the cancellation of the scheduled closing video game of the men’s Tremendous Rugby Aotearoa competition at Eden Park on Sunday.

The opposition experienced been observed by NZR as critical to serving to the country’s woman gamers put together for the defence of the rugby world cup in 2021 on house soil.