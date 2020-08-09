New Zealand marks 100 straight times without new coronavirus infection

New Zealand on Sunday marked 100 times since it was equipped to effectively remove the unfold of coronavirus.

The South Pacific nation suppressed the unfold of the virus by implementing a rigid lockdown — that closed the borders to international nationals — soon after only 100 people analyzed favourable in late March.

Throughout the earlier three months, the only new instances that have cropped up were among the returning travelers who have been quarantined at the border of the country, which is home to 5 million men and women.

The place has noted just in excess of 1,500 COVID-19 situations and only 22 deaths following the stringent lockdown.

Primary Minister Jacinda Ardern announced in early June that officials were “confident we have eradicated transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now.”

She has been widely praised for her leadership as other international locations appear to the nation for responses as they struggle the virus.

“It was good science and terrific political leadership that produced the big difference,” explained epidemiologist Michael Baker, a professor at the University of Otago. “If you seem all around the world at nations around the world that have completed very well, it is ordinarily that blend.”

