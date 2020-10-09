Home entertainment Newman in’Seinfeld’ Offers Fun PSA Defends US Post Office

Oct 09, 2020 0 Comments
@PACRONYM / Twitter

“Seinfeld” star Wayne KnightHe still has it. He has the trademark Newman rant to point the finger at the post office. erase Administration to slow down postal services prior to elections.

Newman threw an old U.S. post office closet for a PSA video commemorating World Post Day on Friday, the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union, which began in Switzerland in 1874.

Check out the video… Newman does not waste time and delightfully digs into post office chief President Trump. Louis de Joy And what looks like a giant turkey leg.

It’s a classic Newman laugh, but he accuses POTUS of trying him for taking a serious shot. Kneel at the post office Reduce staff time Remove mailbox.

From the second time, Wayne said, “Hello, this is the zip code. And you know who you are.”… You know it will be fun.

He would have saved his best shot for DeJoy. “These men have never even licked stamps.”

The PSA, led by Van Trump Super PAC, was followed by the “Cheers” star. John Ratchen Burger At his old post office uni Rally behind the US Post Office.

Not all heroes wear cloaks.

