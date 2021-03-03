News Benfica – S.L. Benfica

Back to wins Our team returned to victory yesterday, as a result of a good performance, i.e. in the second half of the tournament, this time crowned with goals missed on other occasions. Despite the recent trajectory, the results have not been in line with the team’s aspirations, sometimes facing unreasonable competition events, and in the last minutes, Arsenal and Benfica put forward competitive loads against Rio Ave yesterday, including the elimination of the Europa League, managing to implement it in the desired victory. For George Jesus, who won his 250th official match at Benfica’s service (since the 1980s, only Barotti and Mortimore have had a high percentage of wins and a difference of ten in the tenth house), a three-point record began at six, outside the Benfica campus, a few dozen fans came to support the team: We were inspired and nurtured by many Benfica fans. The players felt the affection of those dozens of fans. For me, we started to win. ” As for the game, our coach, after the break, told the team that “how to create more space, another criterion and easier to create goal opportunities” was many, but only two were used. According to George Jesus, the group did the second part “on its own merits” and, after the problems that affected it, also observed that it now had “more lungs”. Weekly, who is considered the man of the match, stressed that the team needed “many chances to score again”, but the difference was that compared to the other matches, they scored two goals. “We deserve to win and now we are going to move forward,” he promised. Seferovic and Busy, the team’s top scorers so far this season, have each scored 13 goals. The Portuguese international became the 24th best player to score 89 goals in official matches with an eagle on his chest on the day he became the third most capped player for Benfica at the Estadio da Luz. Switzerland became part of the banned group with a total of 56 and Benfica’s 40 best scores. There will be another challenge next Thursday. Priya in the enemy Estor in the second round of the Portuguese Cup semi-finals. The benefit gained from the arrival of Estorilistas (1-3) puts us in a position to make it to the finals, but it is necessary to seal the qualification. The team’s goals are to win the Portuguese trophy, as well as add as many points as possible in the Liga NOS and then count. After all, Benfica!