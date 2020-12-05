News for Android: This is what smartphone users can look forward to

Google has many innovations for Android in a blog post Announced They will be released to users in the next few weeks and months. We will present this to you in more detail in this article.

1. Additional options with emojis

Since the beginning of 2020, in the “Emoji Kitchen” Android users have had the opportunity to combine emojis and create new stickers. With the latest update to be released in the next few weeks for Android 6.0 and newer, users will have more than 14,000 replacements over the previous several hundred additions to the new stickers. Users must use emoji stickers Gboard application On your smartphone.

2. Extra audio books for the Christmas season

Audiobooks are becoming popular. A problem for users: many books, especially by lesser-known authors, are not yet available as audio books. In collaboration with publishers in the United States and Great Britain, Google Play offers a tool that automatically converts books into audiobooks. The app is currently in beta, but should be available as early as 2021 – but initially only in English.

3. “Voice access” for easy voice control of the smartphone