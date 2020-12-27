Neymar joins 500 guests at secret party – DNOTICIAS.PT

Brazilian international footballer Neymar hosted a party for five days today and slandered the country with about 500 guests during the Covit-19 crisis, according to the O Globo newspaper.

At a time when Brazil has more than 190,000 deaths from the epidemic, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) footballer has gathered around Friday night, with about half a thousand guests at a mansion in Rio de Janeiro. , The place where they have to stay until the end of the year.

According to the newspaper, the star ‘Kanarinha’ has appointed several singers and groups to entertain guests during the festive season.

To keep the event as sensible as possible, the footballer would have created an underground disco with sound protection so as not to alert the neighbor.

According to other local media, the only rule Neymar imposed at the party was a total ban on the use of mobile phones, especially posting items for later use on social networks.

Known for his parties and celebrations, Neymar was widely criticized during the day on social media, saying that in one country, the epidemic was already in full swing, affecting 7.5 million people.

The rapid rise of Covit-19 in Brazil in recent weeks has led many states and municipalities to tighten social remoteness measures later this year, such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, two areas most affected by the virus.

Next to the United States, the Portuguese-speaking country is Brazil, which has one of the worst casualties in the world, with the second-highest number of deaths (190,795, more than 7.4 million cases).