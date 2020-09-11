NFL fans seem to boo the best, Texas players in a moment of unity before tossing a coin.

NFL fans who were able to attend the opening game Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texas Starting the 2020 season on Thursday seemed to fuel a moment of team unity in the midfield before a coin toss.

Both teams lined up in the middle of the field after the country was over and locked their arms for a while before shaking hands to prepare for a coin flip. Fans of social media noticed that a limited number of fans in attendance seemed to be able to hear their own voice at the moment.

CHIEFS takes on the battlefield for the nation,’raise all voices and sing’. Texans stay in locker rooms.

People who see through the prism of social media are baffled by the reaction.

The chieftain players were on site for national performances and for the performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing”. The Texas players weren’t on the scene for both songs.

DOLPHINS announced that it would stay in the locker room while the National Anthem,’Raise All Voices and Sing’

Most of the chief players stood with their arms tight for the country. At least one Chieftain player knelt and raised their fists. Players fixed their arms and arms across the goal line for the Black Nation.

Texas players weren’t on the field for “The Star-Spangled Banner” or the Black Country.

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be played before each game as part of the NFL’s commitment to social justice issues in the NFL. After the performance was over, the team went into the locker room.