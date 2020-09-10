NFL opening day 2020: what to expect on and off the pitch

The season begins Thursday at 8:20 PM EST, featuring Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texas reigning at Arrowhead Field in Kansas City, Missouri.

The first difference is the stand. Many professional sports teams that have returned during the Covid-19 pandemic haven’t chosen fans or spectators of any kind, but that’s not true for the opening game of the NFL.

The side jobs are less crowded.

The sideline will also look different. Cheerleaders, mascots and sideline reporters are not allowed on site. According to league officials. Journalists will have to use the stadium concourse for their work.

Some players are missing

In general, you’ll notice one or two players that you see on your favorite team are missing. More than 60 players Currently, we have stopped playing to keep ourselves and our family safe from viruses.

These include the practitioner and the Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

“Being at the forefront during this offseason has given us a different perspective on this epidemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare systems,” Tardif said. Twitter posts.

“I can’t simply allow spreading the virus in our community to play my favorite sport. I will take care of my patients if I take the risk.”

Social justice is emphasized

Also in the field Nod to social justice. Commissioner Roger Goodel announced on September 1 that the League had planned a series of social justice initiatives, including helmet decals, voter activation pushes, and stenciled phrases in the end zone.

These phrases include “we all need” and “end racism” and appear in each end zone of each game throughout the season.

The NFL will also play “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (a song known as the Black National anthem) before the opening weekend game and broadcast footage showing the social justice activities of players and teams, Goodell said.

There is no interaction after the game.