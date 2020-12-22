NFL Power Rankings: Leaders Above; Steelers continue to fall

We only got 32 games to go! Under the circumstances, it is noteworthy that NOL was able to keep this train deep on track during the COVID-19 crisis, with 224 games down.

This is not perfect. There are explosions (Titans, Ravens) and different sequence situations (Kendall Hinton) that were all created for strange moments. But we created this with 15 weeks and 14 games for each team in the books.

Of course, we have enough information to make detailed comments about the 32 teams, each of which is extended. Here, as part of our weekly power rankings, is mine.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (13–1)

Last week: 32-29 win in New Orleans

Next week: Versus Atlanta

They went to the Superdome and knocked down the second best team in the NFC, all of which are increasingly routine — since Veterans Day 2019 the Chiefs are now 22–1. Plus, more this year than last, they are able to win in different ways.

2. Buffalo Bills (11–3)

Last week: Winning Denver 48–19

Next week: In New England (Monday)

Josh Allen is all grown up, and so is the Pills team – they never miss being here. The conference unveiled the four-year-old building in AFC power that appears to be Kansas City’s longest running foil.

3. Green Bay Packers (11–3)

Last week: Win vs. Carolina 24–16

Next week: Versus Tennessee

Bakers can go to bed at home on Sunday nights against Tennessee, and the edge you want to get out of this year — teams will have to come to a cold, empty and dark Lambo in January — is more pronounced than usual.

4. New Orleans Saints (10–4)

Last week: Los Versus Kansas City 32–29

Next week: Versus Minnesota (Thursday)

Despite returning a quarterback from the New Orleans 11 fractured ribs and playing without its best receiver (Michael Thomas) for many games, despite the pass-rusher (Cam Jordan) he went on the mat with the mighty chiefs. If Drew Breeze can get it right in January, this is a team no one wants to face.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (11–3)

Last week: Loss in Cincinnati 27–17

Next week: Versus Indianapolis

I do not know what to do with the Steelers no matter what Monday night. With the next India, Pittsburgh is in real danger of losing the division to Cleveland.

6. Indianapolis Golds (10–4)

Last week: Win vs. Texans 27-20

Next week: in Pittsburgh

At some point, the Golds are going to get the respect they deserve for their big, fast list. If Andrew Luck was still here, I hope India and Kansas City would be neck and neck at AFC in the future. With Philip Rivers, I still think the Golds could run with the Chiefs.

7. Seattle Seahawks (10–4)

Last week: 20–15 win in Washington

Next week: Versus Los Angeles Rams

The Boss Rush closes the game on Sunday — it was clear on the other side of the country — that Russell Wilson and its attack were significant for the Seattle team, which has been tilting the pass game hard all year.

8. Cleveland Browns (10–4)

Last week: 20–6 win over the New York Giants

Next week: In the New York Jets

I reiterate this statistical line MMQB: 99-of-141, 1,232 yards, 10 D.T., IND. These are the last four games of Baker Mayfield. If Mayfield continues to play, look the Browns from the 80s could win the first division title.

9. Tennessee Titans (10–4)

Last week: Win vs. Detroit 46–25

Next week: Green Bay

Defensive issues are real, which is why I put the Titans down here, but I feel like I underestimated them. I also think Derrick Henry deserves it Is real Consider MVP.

10. Baltimore Ravens (9–5)

Last week: Win vs. Jacksonville 40–14

Next week: Versus New York Giants

It looks like they’re coming out of their COVID explosion, the Ravens have rediscovered their identity, and Lamar Jackson is working to drive the ball very efficiently. This time, Baltimore will go hunting in January rather than hunting.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9–5)

Last week: 31–27 win in Atlanta

Next week: In Detroit (Saturday)

Tom Brady brings hope above all else. There is no way the previous Bucks teams can come back from a 17 point deficit like this Pamba Bay team did – this is the second time they have done so this year. When the bottom line is 12 QB, most things are possible.

12. Miami Dolphins (9–5)

Last week: Win vs. Patriots 22–12

Next week: In Las Vegas (Saturday)

Miami beat Dwight Parker and Mike Kesiki, and has a quarterback. The Patriots knew the Dolphins had to run it. Miami still rushes 250 yards against that defense. Is very interesting.

13. Los Angeles Rams (9–5)

Last week: Los vs. New York Jets 23-20

Next week: In Seattle

I hope they want to go to Seattle.

14. Arizona Cardinals (8–6)

Last week: Win vs. Philadelphia 33–26

Next week: vs. San Francisco (Saturday)

When Kyler Murray and Diandre Hopkins were there, and for a variety of reasons, football was not the most entertaining team to watch.

15. Chicago Bears (7–7)

Last week: 33–27 win in Minnesota

Next week: in Jacksonville

Matt Nagy’s team has made tremendous progress over the past two weeks, and the Bears Jacks and Packers will rest next week’s openers, meaning the path to 9–7 is clear. With some help from Arizona, bears are unlikely to sneak into the playoffs.

16. Las Vegas Riders (7–7)

Last Week: Los Angeles Chargers 30–27 (OT)

Next week: vs. Miami (Saturday)

A young riders team should start now and play with urgency. Miami will not be easy, and without a win, Vegas’ post-season hopes will evaporate.

17. Minnesota Vikings (6–8)

Last week: Los vs. Chicago 33–27

Next week: In New Orleans (Thursday)

The Vikings play with fire all year round, playing from behind. This time they burned.

18. Washington Football Team (6–8)

Last week: 20–15 in Seattle against loss

Next week: vs Carolina

I love constant fighting from Ron Rivera’s bunch. He gets everything from his list. This week, it wasn’t enough. But the football team comes along.

19. New England Patriots (6–8)

Last week: Loss 22–12 in Miami

Next week: Buffalo vs. (Monday)

Removed from playoff hunting for the first time in 12 years, playing meaningless football for the first time in 20 years. A dark fall for the Patriots, and lead to a winter sock full of big picture questions.

20. Dallas Cowboys (5–9)

Last week: Vin vs. San Francisco 41–33

Next week: Versus Philadelphia

Credit to Mike McCarthy. Even Andy Dalton. They came out the most ugly length and can now beat the division (yes, this is the worst division in history, but still).

21. Los Angeles Chargers (5–9)

Last week: 30–27 (OT) win in Las Vegas

Next week: Versus Denver

Trust me when I say this job is needed. Quarterback seems like a different world. Elsewhere on the list there is talent. There’s a lot to be excited about.

22. San Francisco 49ers (5–9)

Last week: Loss 41–33 in Dallas

Next week: In Arizona (Saturday)

The injury dam was broken. This is no longer a great team. It may be in 2021. not now.

23. New York Giants (5–9)

Last week: Los vs. Cleveland 20–6

Next week: Baltimore

The offense showed its warts against Cleveland on Sunday night. The Giants have some list to make on that side of the ball, and the existing issues will be enough to prevent them from really competing in 2021.

24. Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1)

Last week: Loss 33–26 in Arizona

Next week: In Dallas

Eagles Jolen found something in Hertz, which means one of two things: either Carson Vents dragged a pretty talented offense, or Hertz was an expression. Neither is big enough for Vent’s future in Billy.

25. Denver Broncos (5–9)

Last week: Buffalo 48–19 against loss

Next week: Los Angeles Chargers

Got a look at how far the building has to go for the Broncos last weekend John and I wonder if John Elway will soon be restless, and take a big swing at someone or something.

26. Detroit Lions (5–9)

Last week: Loss at 46-25 in Tennessee

Next week: Versus Tampa Bay (Saturday)

Well, the interim head coach had to remove the special teams coordinator in the middle of the week, which is about how things went this year in Detroit.

27. Carolina Panthers (4-10)

Last week: Green Bay loses 24–16

Next week: In Washington

Matt Rule’s team gets the best of both worlds — the Panthers compete every week, and their draft selection continues to rise. Most legally, Rule & Co. Must be in a position to pick up a better quarterback.

28. Houston Texans (4-10)

Last week: Loss 27–20 in Indianapolis

Next week: Versus Cincinnati

The Texans are playing hard Everything, And that should be a good test of where the Packer athletes are.

29. Atlanta Falcons (4-10)

Last week: Tampa Bay 31–27 against loss

Next week: In Kansas City

I often feel bad for players and coaches. With a 17-point lead over Brady and Bucks, those guys are now getting the Arrowhead trip.

30. Cincinnati Bengals (3-10-1)

Last week: Win vs. Pittsburgh 27–17

Next week: In Houston

The biggest hit for Jack Taylor & Co.: It did not affect the team’s draft selection, which could bring in massive Oregon OT Beni Sewell to defend Joe Burrow.

31. New York Jets (1–13)

Last week: 23-20 win in the Los Angeles Rams

Next week: Versus Cleveland

I know people think losing the first choice is a big deal. The truth is, this year, it really is. Bad Jets fans.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (1–13)

Last week: Baltimore 40–14 loss

Next week: Versus Chicago

We can look back quickly and say that the biggest winner of December 2020 was a team that did not win a game that month. And for good reason.