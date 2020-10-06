NFL power rankings: Packers are in second place, Giants are looking for victory.

The fourth week of the NFL season is over. After a rough week full of news and schedule changes, are each team heading for week 5?

Let’s jump in.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)

Last Week: Victory vs. New England 26-10

Next week: vs. Las vegas

The Chiefs’ offense had problems with the strong Patriot defense, so it was the defense that made the play with the two biggest plays in KC’s second straight win by Frank Clark stripsack and Tyrann Mathieu pick-six against Bill Belichick.

2. Green Bay Packers (4-0)

Last Week: Victory vs. Atlanta 30-16

Next Week: BYE

Packers looks more versatile than in years and Aaron Rodgers continues to look great. Sometimes you don’t have to buy a receiver just because you get help from a quarterback.

3. Seattle Seahawks (4-0)

Last Week: Victory in Miami 31-23

Next week: vs. Minnesota

Russell Wilson didn’t do his best, but the defense (finally) was better. Star corner, Shaquill Griffin, quieted the road victory with a big pick and pass breakup at the end.

4. Buffalo Bills (4-0)

Last week: Las Vegas 30-23 win

Next Week: In Tennessee

Josh Allen is growing up, Stefon Diggs is throwing the ball and Buffalo is pulling all the cylinders now. Let’s see if it can be screened in Nashville this week. Not sure yet given the situation.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0)

Last Week: BYE

Next week: vs. Philadelphia

So this was weird due to the awkward and compelled Week 4 Bye, followed by a tough but still resourceful Philly group visit. Things don’t light up there. They have Cleveland, Tennessee, Baltimore and Dallas on deck.

6. Tennessee Titans (3-0)

Last Week: BYE

Next week: vs. Buffalo

Another Titan was on the COVID-19 list on Monday, and if he goes home on Sunday, he doesn’t have time to stop bleeding.

7. Baltimore Ravens (3-1)

Last Week: Victory in Washington 31-17

Next week: vs. Cincinnati

The crow confronted neighbors in the south on Sunday. And although not the most impressive victory, many people took part.

8.Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)

Last Week: Victory vs. Los Angeles Charger 38-31

Next week: in Chicago

Bucs looked scared from the last minute of the first half against the Chargers, and had a chance to turn that momentum even though OJ Howard had a tight ending against the Bears on Thursday night.

9. Indianapolis Colts (3-1)

Last Week: Win 19-11 in Chicago

Next Week: In Cleveland

The NFL’s best defense was suffocated again, and Jonathan Taylor became the center of the attack. Colts are already good and better.

10. New England Patriots (2-2)

This week: Kansas City 26-10 defeated

Next week: vs. Denver

The Patriots actually controlled the speed of the game, and this could have happened unless Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham were at fault.

11.Los Angeles Rams (3-1)

This week: Win vs. New York Giants 17-9

Next Week: In Washington

Brandon Staley’s defense continued to make play for the first quarter of the season, so it’s Sunday again. Darious Williams defeated the Giants.

12. New Orleans Saints (2-2)

Last week: Detroit won 35-29

Next week: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

I’m cautiously optimistic about where the saints are coming out of Detroit, with Tre’Quan Smith and Emmanuel Sanders appearing as Drew Brees’ legitimate options in the pass game.

13. Cleveland Browns (3-1)

Last Week: Won in Dallas 49-38

Next week: vs. Indianapolis

Bill Callahan is a magician and Jedrick Wills looks like a home run draft pick, and everything that suddenly lost optimism returned to Cleveland.

14. Chicago Bears (3-1)

Last week: defeat vs. Indianapolis 19-11

Next week: vs. Tampa Bay

The schedule is solidified here and, like Nick Foles, the validity of a 3-0 departure continues to be tested.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1)

Last week: San Francisco 25-20 win

Next Week: In Pittsburgh

Injury, Philly died again. WHO? Starring again for Philly. Jordan Mailata, Alex Singleton, and Travis Fulgham (?) all played big roles in Sunday’s big road win.

16. San Francisco 49ers (2-2)

Last week: defeat vs. Philadelphia 25-20

Next week: vs. Miami

If Jimmy Garoppolo can’t go on Sunday, there’s a new quarterback controversy in our hands. Mullens vs Beathard!

17. Las Vegas Raiders (2-2)

Last week: Loss vs. Buffalo 30-23

Next Week: In Kansas City

The Raiders are back a little bit back to Earth, but they have been shown fighting so Bills can play for 60 minutes to win in Las Vegas.

18. Minnesota Vikings (1-3)

Last Week: Houston 31-23 win

Next week: in Seattle

The pass game started on Sunday and Justin Jefferson appears to be ahead of schedule with the Diggs’ replacement.

19. Dallas Cowboys (1-3)

Last week: Loss vs. Cleveland 49-38

Next week: vs. New York Giants

Dak Prescott ran away with a few picks to prevent Cleveland’s defeat from getting worse. The cowboy’s defense is a problem and not a good way.

20. Carolina Panthers (2-2)

Last Week: Victory vs. Arizona 31-21

Next Week: In Atlanta

Panthers has been passionate about week 1 and week 2 and has been good ever since. And regardless of the initial results, Matt Rhule’s program is in a good position.

21. Arizona Cardinals (2-2)

Last week: Carolina 31-21 defeat

Next Week: New York Jets

I would have been a bit ahead of myself on the cards for two weeks. I still love their young talent a lot.

22. Los Angeles Charger (1-3)

Last week: Tampa Bay 38-31 defeated

Next Week: In New Orleans

The Chargers seem to have found a quarterback. Will you keep playing him?

23. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1)

Last Week: Victory vs. Jacksonville 33-25

Next Week: In Baltimore

Nothing shakes Joe Burrow so far. If a trip to Baltimore is possible, you will see Sunday.

24. Washington (1-3)

Last week: defeat vs. Baltimore 31-17

Next week: vs. Los Angeles Rams

It was Ron Rivera’s brave coaching on Sunday.

25. Jacksonville Jaguar (1-3)

Last week: losses at Cincinnati 33-25

Next Week: In Houston

The team’s encouraging start has become a thing of the past, and it makes me wonder again about the team’s future.

26. Detroit Lions (1-3)

Last week: Loss vs. New Orleans 35-29

Next Week: BYE

The good news here is that the schedule has been relaxed a little over a month after goodbye, allowing Lions to build momentum.

27. Houston Texas (0-4)

Last week: Loss vs. Minnesota 31-23

Next week: vs. Jacksonville

The team can certainly rally behind the Romeo Crennel, as it did when the Chiefs took over as interim manager at KC in 2011.

28. Miami Dolphins (1-3)

Last week: defeat vs. Seattle 31-23

Next week: in San Francisco

Hear from coach Brian Flores on the QB situation now compared to a month ago. It seems that the days of Tua Tagovailoa are approaching.

29. Denver wild horses (1-3)

Last week: New York Jets 37-28 win

Next Week: In New England

Not the best place to go into Foxborough. The Patriots are losing.

30. Atlanta Falcons (0-4)

Last Week: Loss at Green Bay 30-16

Next week: vs. Carolina

At least I guess they didn’t give any clues this week.

31. New York Giants (0-4)

Last Week: Loss at Los Angeles Rams 17-9

Next Week: In Dallas

The effort fight is still there, but no victory.

32. New York Jets (0-4)

Last week: Loss vs. Denver 37-28

Next week: vs. Arizona

There is not much to say here.