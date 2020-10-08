NFL Week 5 Prediction: Our Choice for Spreads

Jacksonville Jaguar in Houston Texas, 1 p.m., CBS

Line: Texas-6 | Total: 54.5

October 4, Texas Director and General Manager Bill O’Brien (0-4) Will add play calling to his mission. On October 5, O’Brien No more obligations. The team finally seems to have learned that quarterback Deshaun Watson’s heyday was completely wasted, but the realization took place after O’Brien, who played his GM role, took most of the team. The good news for Romeo Crennel, who will potentially take over the team, is that thanks to the type of team that has visited Jaguar (1-3), there is a great opportunity for the team to start a new era with victory. Watson absolutely must be shredded. Selection: Texas-6

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots, 4:25 pm, CBS

Line: off | Total: Off

You might have imagined it as a game that you can watch when you have a schedule. Drew Lock, the brave second-year quarterback from Broncos (1-3), headed to Foxboro, Massachusetts, to face the hard-charged Patriot (1-3) remade by Cam Newton for the first time.

Instead, Lock is on his way back with a shoulder injury and may not be playing this week. He was initially replaced by Jeff Driskel, and he was replaced by Brett Rypien. It was really fun to watch a bad match last week! Whether you’re Lock or Rypien on Sunday will depend on how Lock goes on this week.

Meanwhile, the Patriots (2-2) are still waiting for Newton to return from the Corona 19 list, and last week started Brian Hoyer (which was terrible) before switching to Jarrett Stidham (also terrible). The mess is reportedly by New England’s best defender, Stephon Gilmore, who has joined Newton on the Covid-19 list.

A more positive test could theoretically delay this game, but if they can play it is a toss-up with the advantage of going home with a better coach. Selection: patriot

Arizona Cardinals at Jets, 1:00 PM, Fox

Line: Cardinal -7 | Total: 47

The Cardinals (2-2) started 2-0 with a straight loss, with quarterback Kyler Murray averaging 4.3 yards per pass attempt for the second time. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ ankle injury. Obviously not where coach Kliff Kingsbury wants to be the Cardinals, but the Jets (0-4) have done a great job of making other teams feel good about themselves this season, and it’s difficult even as a full touchdown underdog at home. I believe in competitiveness. But last week LeBron James tweeted about Sam Darnold. (Who is not expected to play in this game due to shoulder fatigue). So they have it. Selection: Cardinals -7

