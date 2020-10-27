NFL Week 7 Grades: Packers get’A’ to coerce the Texans, Rams get’A-‘ to dominate the Bears.

If you have any concerns about Packer‘If we have the ability to recover from burst loss, we’ll probably be able to throw that concern out the window. A week after being struck by Tampa Bay, the Packers won a 35-20 win by picking one of the season’s best overall gigs. Houston Texas. Aaron Rogers Painted another aggressive masterpiece with 283 passing yards and 4 touchdowns.

Packers never come back Aaron Jones But I didn’t really need him in this game. Rogers and Davante Adams Perform an attack. Healthy Adams is almost impossible to stop and proved it on Sunday. The Packers receiver received 13 passes in the highest 196 yards of his career, which is also the eighth highest single-game total in franchise history.

It became clear early in the game that Texans would have some problems dealing with Adams. For example, in the third and ninth quarters, Adams covered well, but Rodgers made a fantastic throw, followed by a better catch.

Rodgers considered that completion to be attacked by Packers on Sunday.

“Really on the left side line On the third we goRogers spoke through NBC 15 after the match. [Adams] … obviously we are tough when he’s in the game. ”

It was a rough 7th week Sunday and has a lot to go. John Breech and Ryan Wilson break it all down with Will Brinson on the Pick Six podcast. Hear from below Please subscribe For the goodness of the NFL flying into your eardrums.

Throwing a 28-yard throw at Adams was actually one of two catches over 25 yards he had on the drive. After two matches, Adams got the Packers a 36-yard pass from Houston’s 5-yard line. Packers eventually hit the drive to get up to 14-0 and the explosion began.

Rodgers and Adams were connected at a critical time in this game. Not only did they switch between 3rd and 9th places above, but later in the game, Rogers switched between 3rd and 4th after beating Adams with a 45-yard touchdown pass.

TD was one of the seven times the duo was connected for the third time. To make those stats even crazier, consider the following: The Packers switched 7 of the 12 3rd downs in the game, and Adams was on the receiving side in all 7 transitions (3rd and 1st, 3rd and 1st). 4, third and 5, third and -7, third and 9, third and 10).

In almost every third, it was pretty clear where Rodgers went with the ball, but Texans still couldn’t stop it. The Packers attack suffered a hiccup last week, but it is unlikely that the loss will have a long-term effect. The Packers are still not the best, but they look like one of the best offenses on NFC, and they did look so despite missing a key player from Jones.

good. From week 7, we will check the performance of all matches. If you want to know more about the Giants-Eagles game on Thursday, Click here.

Green Bay 35-20 over Houston

Jeff Kerr’s Packers-Texans rating (Do you like the rating? Don’t like the rating? Let us know on Twitter..)

Detroit 23-22 over Atlanta

New Orleans 27-24 over Carolina

Buffalo 18-10 over NY jet

Washington 25-3 over Dallas

Patrik Walker’s Cowboys-Washington Rating (Do you like the rating? Don’t like the rating? Let us know on Twitter..)

Cleveland 37-34 in Cincinnati

Josh Edwards’ Browns-Bengals rating (Do you like the rating? Don’t like the rating? Let us know on Twitter..)

Pittsburgh 27-24 beyond Tennessee

Bryan DeArdo’s Steelers-Titans Rating (Do you like the rating? Don’t like the rating? Let us know on Twitter..)

Tampa Bay 45-20 over Las Vegas

Buccaneers-Raiders Rating: Jordan Dajani (Do you like the rating? Don’t like the rating? Let us know on Twitter..)

San Francisco 33-6 beyond New England

Tyler Sullivan’s 49ers-Patriots rating (Do you like the rating? Hate the rating? Let us know on Twitter..)

LA Chargers 39-29 over Jacksonville

Kansas City 43-16 over Denver

Arizona 37-34, over Seattle

Cody Benjamin’s Seahawks-Cardinals Rating (Do you like the rating? Don’t like the rating? Let us know on Twitter..)

LA Rams 24-10 over Chicago