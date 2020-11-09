NFL Week 9 Grades: Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs get ‘B +’ for wild win, Buchananers get ‘F’ at blow loss

In the first half of the season, Patrick Mahoms MVP is out of the conversation, but it’s going to change after this week Chiefs The quarterback almost blocked a regretted attempt with one hand Carolina Panthers During Kansas City’s wild 33-31 win on Sunday.

In a game where the Chiefs rushed only 30 yards, they needed everything the Mahomes had to offer, and he came up with 372 passing yards and four touchdowns, two of which were first. Tyrik Hill, Who finished with nine catches for 113 yards.

The firsts gave the Panthers a 14-3 lead, but Mahomes then took charge. Quarterback’s first scoring pass in the game was thrown to one side, and although a yard pass is usually not worth showing you a highlight, it is one. In play, the chiefs did not send mahoms Movement, But he fired while on the move, and then he did this …

This is almost unreasonable. That goes on one hand Demercus Robinson Carolina’s lead was reduced to 14-13 shortly before half-time, and after the scores I felt the Mahomes were not going to let the firsts lose.

Although Carolina’s offense went toe-to-toe with Kansas City, Mahomes made several great plays. With the firsts trailing 17-13 in the second half, the Mahomes touched Kansas City with three possessions in a row, and suddenly a four-point deficit turned into a 33-24 lead.

The first-half quarterback threw three touchdown passes in the second half, one of which gave Hill a 28-yard score, giving Mahomes 100 touchdown passes for his career, which is significant because it made him. Fastest player to reach 100 professional touchdown passes in NFL history.

The pass for Hill helped Mahomas reach 100 touchdowns in just 40 games, with Don Marino topping Record 44 games in 34 years.

The quarterback who won the MVP award in 2018 should now be considered at the forefront of winning it in 2020. For the first eight weeks of the season, Russell Wilson Thanks to Seattle’s decision to “let Russ cook”, but Wilson has burned himself in the kitchen for the past three weeks.

There are other quarterbacks – like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady And Josh Allen – Who are the good ones, but the Mahoms are the best. He went to Sunday’s game with 20 touchdown passes and a break in the season, which is significant because no other quarterback in NFL history has thrown 20 or more touchdowns with one or less interruptions through eight games, and now he’s included. With nine games to go, the Mahomes are almost perfect, throwing 2,687 yards and 24 touchdown passes with that one pick.

Mahomes made no mistake, as the Panthers discovered on Sunday, and the Chiefs can’t win when he doesn’t make a mistake.

Well, from week 9 onwards we will get standards for every game. If you are looking for a deep dive into the Packers-49ers game played on Thursday, Don’t forget to click here.

Kansas City 33-31 over Carolina

Atlanta 34-27 over Denver

Minnesota 34-20 over Detroit

Houston 27-25 over Jacksonville

NY Giants 23-20 over Washington

Giants-Washington Standards by Jordan Tajani (Do you like standards? Do you hate standards? Let him know on Twitter.)

Buffalo 44-34 over Seattle

Seahawks-Pills Standards (Do you like standards? Do you hate standards) by Tyler Sullivan? Let him know on Twitter.)

Tennessee 24-17 than Chicago

Brian Tiardo’s Pierce-Titans Standards (Like the standards? Do you hate the standards? Let him know on Twitter.)

Baltimore 24-10 more than Indianapolis

Josh Edwards’ Ravens-Golds Standards (Do you like grades? Do you hate grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Law Chargers 31-26 Over Law Chargers

Pittsburgh 24-19 than Dallas

Patrick Walker’s Steelers-Cowboys Standards (Like the standards? Do you hate the standards? Let him know on Twitter.)

Miami 34-31 over Arizona

Dolphins-Cardinals Standards by Jeff Kerr (Do you like standards? Do you hate standards? Let him know on Twitter.)

New Orleans 38-3 at Tampa Bay

Saints-Buchanan’s Standards by Cody Benjamin (Do you like grades? Do you hate grades? Let him know on Twitter.)