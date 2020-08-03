Home sport NHL schedule, results for qualifying round, round-robin play

NHL schedule, results for qualifying round, round-robin play

Aug 03, 2020 0 Comments
NHL schedule, results for qualifying round, round-robin play

The quest for the Stanley Cup is underway as the NHL set up shop with a 24-game tournament in secure hubs in Toronto and Edmonton.


Eastern Conference teams are in Toronto and Western Conference in Edmonton. The top four teams in each conference will play a round robin to determine seeding while the remaining eight teams will play a best-of-five series to see who advances to the 16-team playoff pool.



After reseeding, there were be the usual four rounds of best-of-seven series to determine the winner of the 2020 Stanley Cup in late September or early October.

The schedule and results (all times p.m. ET):


Aug. 2: Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno and goalie Joonas Korpisalo celebrate after their Game 1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.



Aug. 2: Nazem Kadri (91) celebrates his last-second goal that gave the Colorado Avalanche the win over the St. Louis Blues in their round-robin game.



Aug. 2: The Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins get in a scrum during their round-robin game.



Aug. 2: Michael Grabner of the Arizona Coyotes scores a short-handed goal during Game 1 against the Nashville Predators.



Aug. 1: The Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames get in a scrum after the final whistle of Game 1.



Aug. 1: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry celebrates his overtime goal with teammate Brendan Gallagher during a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.



Aug. 1: Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele is helped off the ice after being injured in the first period against the Calgary Flames.



Aug. 1: Chicago Blackhawks forward Dominik Kubalik is congratulated after his power-play goal. He set an NHL record with five points in his playoff debut.



Aug. 1: Edmonton Oilers forward Andreas Athanasiou falls to the ice after colliding with the Chicago Blackhawks’ Dylan Strome.



Aug. 1: The Florida Panthers’ Noel Acciari collides with New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov.



Aug. 1: The New York Islanders’ Adam Pelech and Florida Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov battle during the second period.



Aug. 1: The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate a 3-2 victory against the New York Rangers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference qualification round.



Aug. 1: New York’s Adam Fox celebrates a goal by Rangers defenseman Marc Staal at 18:05 of the third period against Carolina Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek.



Aug. 1: New York’s Brendan Smith and Pavel Buchnevich check Carolina’s Martin Necas.



EASTERN CONFERENCE

QUALIFYING ROUND

Best-of-5 in Toronto. x-if necessary

N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina

Hurricanes lead 1-0

Game 1: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 2

Aug. 3: Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers, noon

Aug. 4: N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina, 8

x-Aug. 6: N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina, TBD

x-Aug. 8: Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers, TBD

Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders

Islanders lead 1-0

Game 1: Islanders 2, Panthers 1

Aug. 4: N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, noon

Aug. 5: Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon

x-Aug. 7: Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD

x-Aug. 9: N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, TBD

Montreal vs. Pittsburgh

Canadiens lead 1-0 

Game 1: Canadiens 3, Penguins 2 (OT)

Aug. 3: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, 8

Aug. 5: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, 8

x-Aug. 7: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, TBD

x-Aug. 8: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, TBD

Columbus vs. Toronto

Blue Jackets 2, Maple Leafs 0

Aug. 4: Toronto vs. Columbus, 4

Aug. 6: Columbus vs. Toronto, TBD

x-Aug. 7: Columbus vs. Toronto, TBD

x-Aug. 9: Toronto vs. Columbus, TBD

ROUND ROBIN

Determines Stanley Cup playoff seeding

Flyers 4, Bruins 1

Aug. 3: Tampa Bay vs. Washington, 4

Aug. 5: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 4

Aug. 6: Philadelphia vs. Washington, TBD

Aug. 8: Washington vs. Boston, TBD

Aug. 9: Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

QUALIFYING ROUND

Best-of-5 in Edmonton. x-if necessary

Chicago vs. Edmonton

Blackhawks lead 1-0

Game 1: Blackhawks 6, Oilers 4

Aug. 3: Edmonton vs. Chicago, 10:30

Aug. 5: Chicago vs. Edmonton, 10:30

x-Aug. 7: Chicago vs. Edmonton, TBD

x-Aug. 8: Edmonton vs. Chicago, TBD

Winnipeg vs. Calgary

Flames lead 1-0

Game 1: Flames 4, Jets 1  

Aug. 3: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, 2:30 

Aug. 4: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, 6:45

x-Aug. 6: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, TBD

x-Aug. 8: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, TBD

Arizona vs. Nashville

Coyotes lead 1-0

Game 1: Coyotes 4, Predators 3

Aug. 4: Nashville vs. Arizona, 2:30 

Aug. 5: Arizona vs. Nashville, 2:30

x-Aug. 7: Arizona vs. Nashville, TBD

x-Aug. 9: Nashville vs. Arizona, TBD

Minnesota vs. Vancouver

Wild lead 1-0

Game 1: Wild 3, Canucks 0   

Aug. 4: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, 10:45

Aug. 6: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, TBD

x-Aug. 7: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, TBD

x-Aug. 9: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, TBD 

ROUND ROBIN

Determines Stanley Cup playoff seeding

Avalanche 2, Blues 1

Aug. 3: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 6:30

Aug. 5: Dallas vs. Colorado, 6:30

Aug. 6: St. Louis vs. Las Vegas, TBD

Aug. 8: Colorado vs. Las Vegas, TBD

Aug. 9: St. Louis vs. Dallas, TBD


St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly skates with the Conn Smythe Trophy after being named playoff MVP. Previous winners:



2018: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals



2017: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins



2016: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins



2015: Duncan Keith, Chicago Blackhawks



2014: Justin Williams, Los Angeles Kings



2011: Tim Thomas, Boston Bruins



2010: Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks



2009: Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins



2004: Brad Richards, Tampa Bay Lightning



2000: Scott Stevens, New Jersey Devils



1999: Joe Nieuwendyk, Dallas Stars



1997: Mike Vernon, Detroit Red Wings



This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Quest for the Stanley Cup: NHL schedule, results for qualifying round, round-robin play

