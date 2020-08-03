NHL schedule, results for qualifying round, round-robin play

The quest for the Stanley Cup is underway as the NHL set up shop with a 24-game tournament in secure hubs in Toronto and Edmonton.



Eastern Conference teams are in Toronto and Western Conference in Edmonton. The top four teams in each conference will play a round robin to determine seeding while the remaining eight teams will play a best-of-five series to see who advances to the 16-team playoff pool.









After reseeding, there were be the usual four rounds of best-of-seven series to determine the winner of the 2020 Stanley Cup in late September or early October.

The schedule and results (all times p.m. ET):































EASTERN CONFERENCE

QUALIFYING ROUND

Best-of-5 in Toronto. x-if necessary

N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina

Hurricanes lead 1-0

Game 1: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 2

Aug. 3: Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers, noon

Aug. 4: N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina, 8

x-Aug. 6: N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina, TBD

x-Aug. 8: Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers, TBD

Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders

Islanders lead 1-0

Game 1: Islanders 2, Panthers 1

Aug. 4: N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, noon

Aug. 5: Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon

x-Aug. 7: Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD

x-Aug. 9: N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, TBD

Montreal vs. Pittsburgh

Canadiens lead 1-0

Game 1: Canadiens 3, Penguins 2 (OT)

Aug. 3: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, 8

Aug. 5: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, 8

x-Aug. 7: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, TBD

x-Aug. 8: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, TBD

Columbus vs. Toronto

Blue Jackets 2, Maple Leafs 0

Aug. 4: Toronto vs. Columbus, 4

Aug. 6: Columbus vs. Toronto, TBD

x-Aug. 7: Columbus vs. Toronto, TBD

x-Aug. 9: Toronto vs. Columbus, TBD

ROUND ROBIN

Determines Stanley Cup playoff seeding

Flyers 4, Bruins 1

Aug. 3: Tampa Bay vs. Washington, 4

Aug. 5: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 4

Aug. 6: Philadelphia vs. Washington, TBD

Aug. 8: Washington vs. Boston, TBD

Aug. 9: Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

QUALIFYING ROUND

Best-of-5 in Edmonton. x-if necessary

Chicago vs. Edmonton

Blackhawks lead 1-0

Game 1: Blackhawks 6, Oilers 4

Aug. 3: Edmonton vs. Chicago, 10:30

Aug. 5: Chicago vs. Edmonton, 10:30

x-Aug. 7: Chicago vs. Edmonton, TBD

x-Aug. 8: Edmonton vs. Chicago, TBD

Winnipeg vs. Calgary

Flames lead 1-0

Game 1: Flames 4, Jets 1

Aug. 3: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, 2:30

Aug. 4: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, 6:45

x-Aug. 6: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, TBD

x-Aug. 8: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, TBD

Arizona vs. Nashville

Coyotes lead 1-0

Game 1: Coyotes 4, Predators 3

Aug. 4: Nashville vs. Arizona, 2:30

Aug. 5: Arizona vs. Nashville, 2:30

x-Aug. 7: Arizona vs. Nashville, TBD

x-Aug. 9: Nashville vs. Arizona, TBD

Minnesota vs. Vancouver

Wild lead 1-0

Game 1: Wild 3, Canucks 0

Aug. 4: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, 10:45

Aug. 6: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, TBD

x-Aug. 7: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, TBD

x-Aug. 9: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, TBD

ROUND ROBIN

Determines Stanley Cup playoff seeding

Avalanche 2, Blues 1

Aug. 3: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 6:30

Aug. 5: Dallas vs. Colorado, 6:30

Aug. 6: St. Louis vs. Las Vegas, TBD

Aug. 8: Colorado vs. Las Vegas, TBD

Aug. 9: St. Louis vs. Dallas, TBD





























