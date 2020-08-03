NHL schedule, results for qualifying round, round-robin play

The quest for the Stanley Cup is underway as the NHL set up shop with a 24-game tournament in secure hubs in Toronto and Edmonton.
Eastern Conference teams are in Toronto and Western Conference in Edmonton. The top four teams in each conference will play a round robin to determine seeding while the remaining eight teams will play a best-of-five series to see who advances to the 16-team playoff pool.
After reseeding, there were be the usual four rounds of best-of-seven series to determine the winner of the 2020 Stanley Cup in late September or early October.
The schedule and results (all times p.m. ET):
Aug. 2: Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno and goalie Joonas Korpisalo celebrate after their Game 1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Aug. 2: Nazem Kadri (91) celebrates his last-second goal that gave the Colorado Avalanche the win over the St. Louis Blues in their round-robin game.
Aug. 2: The Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins get in a scrum during their round-robin game.
Aug. 2: Michael Grabner of the Arizona Coyotes scores a short-handed goal during Game 1 against the Nashville Predators.
Aug. 1: The Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames get in a scrum after the final whistle of Game 1.
Aug. 1: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry celebrates his overtime goal with teammate Brendan Gallagher during a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Aug. 1: Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele is helped off the ice after being injured in the first period against the Calgary Flames.
Aug. 1: Chicago Blackhawks forward Dominik Kubalik is congratulated after his power-play goal. He set an NHL record with five points in his playoff debut.
Aug. 1: Edmonton Oilers forward Andreas Athanasiou falls to the ice after colliding with the Chicago Blackhawks’ Dylan Strome.
Aug. 1: The Florida Panthers’ Noel Acciari collides with New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov.
Aug. 1: The New York Islanders’ Adam Pelech and Florida Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov battle during the second period.
Aug. 1: The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate a 3-2 victory against the New York Rangers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference qualification round.
Aug. 1: New York’s Adam Fox celebrates a goal by Rangers defenseman Marc Staal at 18:05 of the third period against Carolina Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek.
Aug. 1: New York’s Brendan Smith and Pavel Buchnevich check Carolina’s Martin Necas.
EASTERN CONFERENCE QUALIFYING ROUND Best-of-5 in Toronto. x-if necessary N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes lead 1-0 Game 1: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 2
Aug. 3: Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers, noon
Aug. 4: N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina, 8
x-Aug. 6: N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina, TBD
x-Aug. 8: Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers, TBD
Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders Islanders lead 1-0
Game 1: Islanders 2, Panthers 1
Aug. 4: N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, noon
Aug. 5: Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon
x-Aug. 7: Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD
x-Aug. 9: N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, TBD
Montreal vs. Pittsburgh Canadiens lead 1-0 Game 1: Canadiens 3, Penguins 2 (OT)
Aug. 3: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, 8
Aug. 5: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, 8
x-Aug. 7: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, TBD
x-Aug. 8: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, TBD
Columbus vs. Toronto
Blue Jackets 2, Maple Leafs 0
Aug. 4: Toronto vs. Columbus, 4
Aug. 6: Columbus vs. Toronto, TBD
x-Aug. 7: Columbus vs. Toronto, TBD
x-Aug. 9: Toronto vs. Columbus, TBD
ROUND ROBIN Determines Stanley Cup playoff seeding
Flyers 4, Bruins 1
Aug. 3: Tampa Bay vs. Washington, 4
Aug. 5: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 4
Aug. 6: Philadelphia vs. Washington, TBD
Aug. 8: Washington vs. Boston, TBD
Aug. 9: Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE QUALIFYING ROUND Best-of-5 in Edmonton. x-if necessary Chicago vs. Edmonton Blackhawks lead 1-0 Game 1: Blackhawks 6, Oilers 4
Aug. 3: Edmonton vs. Chicago, 10:30
Aug. 5: Chicago vs. Edmonton, 10:30
x-Aug. 7: Chicago vs. Edmonton, TBD
x-Aug. 8: Edmonton vs. Chicago, TBD
Winnipeg vs. Calgary Flames lead 1-0 Game 1: Flames 4, Jets 1
Aug. 3: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, 2:30
Aug. 4: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, 6:45
x-Aug. 6: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, TBD
x-Aug. 8: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, TBD
Arizona vs. Nashville Coyotes lead 1-0 Game 1: Coyotes 4, Predators 3
Aug. 4: Nashville vs. Arizona, 2:30
Aug. 5: Arizona vs. Nashville, 2:30
x-Aug. 7: Arizona vs. Nashville, TBD
x-Aug. 9: Nashville vs. Arizona, TBD
Minnesota vs. Vancouver Wild lead 1-0
Game 1: Wild 3, Canucks 0
Aug. 4: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, 10:45
Aug. 6: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, TBD
x-Aug. 7: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, TBD
x-Aug. 9: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, TBD
ROUND ROBIN Determines Stanley Cup playoff seeding Avalanche 2, Blues 1
Aug. 3: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 6:30
Aug. 5: Dallas vs. Colorado, 6:30
Aug. 6: St. Louis vs. Las Vegas, TBD
Aug. 8: Colorado vs. Las Vegas, TBD
Aug. 9: St. Louis vs. Dallas, TBD
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly skates with the Conn Smythe Trophy after being named playoff MVP. Previous winners:
2018: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
2017: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
2016: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
2015: Duncan Keith, Chicago Blackhawks
2014: Justin Williams, Los Angeles Kings
2011: Tim Thomas, Boston Bruins
2010: Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks
2009: Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins
2004: Brad Richards, Tampa Bay Lightning
2000: Scott Stevens, New Jersey Devils
1999: Joe Nieuwendyk, Dallas Stars
1997: Mike Vernon, Detroit Red Wings
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Quest for the Stanley Cup: NHL schedule, results for qualifying round, round-robin play
