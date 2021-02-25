Niagara Falls froze to minus degrees. See photos here

The blizzard continues to freeze the United States, where some states have been hit by historically negative temperatures.

This Monday, New York State froze with minus 18 degrees, freezing the waters of Niagara Falls.

Many went to see the snow that had formed in some parts of this natural monument, a change that had not occurred in four years, when 55 centimeters of snow fell in 2017.

See photos here capturing this unique moment.

#WaterFallWed Wednesday DYK: Niagara Falls is made up of three separate waterfalls and all three layers form the second largest waterfall in the world. ⁣

Enjoy this view from home until it is safe to travel again. ⁣

⁣

📸 @nisargjoshii⁣

📍 Visit_Niagara# Discover pic.twitter.com/19E1xVsXS6 – Destination Ontario (nt Ontario Travel) February 24, 2021