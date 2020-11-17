Nick Foles Injury: Carries QB ‘From Day One’ With Hip / Glute Injury, Matt Nagy I.R.

Getty Images



There seems to be a big sigh Tuesday morning inside the Chicago Pierce system. Nick Foles, A senior quarterback who was traded in this office as a starter from Mitchell Trubiski, was kicked off the field after being severely beaten. Viking Defensive decision Ephedi Odenikpo At the last minute Bears19-13 loss in “Monday Night Football”. With very limited information after the game, head coach Matt Nagy said Foles suffered a right leg / hip injury in the game and will be evaluated. The Bears were getting ready for the possibility of ending the injury season, but now they are happy to know that it is nothing.

After some positivity Reports have surfaced that Foles will be right Following his injury on Monday night, Nagy confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that the quarterback had confirmed that he was “day to day” with a hip and gluteal injury, and that it was “not as bad as we once thought”. Nagy also said he never imagined Foles landing in the IG, so it looks like he hit a bullet after Pierce’s final shot was thrown down the right side of his body during the game. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Hopefully, Foles underwent a pelvic pointer and today underwent an MRI.

Was appointed to replace him Tyler Bray, Who completed his first pass before finishing the game with four straight completions.

Pierce said Trobiski could be sidelined with a shoulder injury and should leave the role of starter against the Green Bay Packers at week 12 to determine what is healthy – and go to the Foles until further notice.

Foles, who saw the Bears interacting with paramedics as he was being ejected from the field, went from 26 to 15 for 106 yards. He got no help from a game that ran at just 41 yards in 17 carries. The bears start running again David Montgomery He missed the game with a concussion. With the loss, Pierce fell to 5-5 after a 5-1 start. In contrast, the Vikings are now 4-5 after a 1-5 start. Both teams are currently behind Green Bay (7-2) in the NFC North stages, ahead of Detroit (4-5).

With nine years of experience, Foles is in the middle of his first season in Chicago. A Super Bowl MVP Eagles For a win Patriots In the Super Bowl LII, Foles is 2-5 as a Pierce starter this season. Despite Pierce’s lack of success, Foles enjoyed a late victory. He threw for 607 yards and five touchdowns going into Monday night’s game in Chicago’s last two games.

It is clear that the Bears do not want to go back to Trobiski in the 12th week, and should not do so.