Nick Folk is back. And so is the Patriots kicker competition.

that much New England Patriots‘The practice class continues to grow. after 6 players have already signed Early Sunday-Includes 2 draft picks from kicker early this year Justin Lorbaser And linebacker Cassh Maluia — The team added three more things to the equation.

With three men returning after their original release from the Patriots’ active roster ahead of the Saturday deadline, nine of the 16 practice squads were filled. This includes one of six reserved for veterans. The spot is for kicker Nick Folk.

Folk’s return means that not only will the veteran remain in New England after renewing in August to compete for the original kicker job, but the competition will start again. Folk and the aforementioned Rohrwasser fought for a performance in a training camp. ; Both were released yesterday. Both have been renewed through the practice class. Of course, New England currently doesn’t have players in the 53-man squad, so it’s no surprise that either one of them will be promoted again soon.

These moves are expected to take place after some roster gymnastics in New England horses involving injured reserve rosters. Players can only return from IR if they are on an active team by 4pm on Sunday. Patriot can wait for the deadline to pass (e.g. defensive tackle). Handsome allen Promote Folk or Rohrwasser back to the active team by adding it to the reserve list. In the meantime, you can practice both today by putting them in the practice class.

Of course, the team can be much more creative and use the new roster expansion to promote one of the two only on the day of the game. Teams may promote up to 2 players per week from their practice squad to roster on match day. Cut out members of the 53-man team. This procedure can only be applied twice, not weeks in a row, but will automatically revert if you do not sign an active team.

Other players retained through the practice squad are not veterans. Jake Burt, a Patriots fan who joined the team after leaving the draft at Boston College, offers depth in a tight end position. Nick Thurman has already spent last year on a practice team in New England and gives the team an extra body in a defensive tackle position facing some of the questions mentioned above.