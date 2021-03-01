Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison – Observer

Former President of the French Republic Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to three years in prison on charges of kidnapping and serious corruption, two of whom have been suspended. The world. The politician, the second French president to be sentenced, will appeal against the decision, as his lawyer has already announced. Sarkozy left the court on Monday without making any statement.

Sarkozy’s actions in 2014 are in jeopardy when he asks for confidential information from a magistrate, Gilbert Acebert. In return, the French politician is said to have promised Ajibert a post in Monaco. According to the French prosecutor’s office, there was a “corruption deal”. According to the same newspaper report, both Sarkozy and Acebred are now unable to reap the benefits of the condemned actions: the former French president may not have had the information he wanted about the investigation into the illegal financing of the 2007 presidential election campaign. L’Oreal was the heir apparent to Lillian Bettencourt, and the magistrate never obtained the desired post in Monaco.

Sarkozy benefited from “using his status as former president of the Republic” to be sentenced by the Paris Criminal Court. “Crimes have seriously undermined public confidence by promoting the notion of court rulings. [tribunal superior de recurso francês] They are subject to private contracts, ”the sentence added.

Sarkozy always Denied the facts, Considers himself innocent. Theory Herzog, the lawyer for the convicted politician behind the process, said it was a case involving “fantasies” and was based on “illegal awareness”. At the end of November, when the trial began, Sarkozy said: “I do not recognize any of the insults I have suffered for six years.”

READ Israel experienced the coronavirus below manage. What happened? Pub RE Continue reading next

Prior to Nicolas Sarkozy, only former President Jacques Chirac was tried and convicted in 2011 in a case involving fictitious work in Paris, but did not appear in court for health reasons.

Sarkozy, now 66 and president of France between 2007 and 2012, is due to return to court on March 17 for another trial. This time the Pygmalion case involves funding his 2012 presidential campaign. Two years later, the investigation was opened when it was revealed that a limit of 22 million euros had been exceeded. The former president would have sought out the telecommunications company PikeMallion to cover the excessive costs of the campaign.