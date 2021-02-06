Nigeria’s Okonjo-Ivela is the only candidate to head the World Trade Organization

Geneva, 5 Feb. Its only rival is South Korean Yu Myung-hee.

The 53-year-old South Korean trade minister, in consultation with the United States – his main supporter – and other key countries, “decided to resign his candidacy,” his ministry said in a statement.

However, “the Nigerian candidate will not be nominated automatically,” however, a European diplomat in Geneva warned the AFP, “the election requires a consensus, in practice, to approach the United States.”

The process of appointing the successor to Brazilian Roberto Azewado has been suspended since October, with WTO ambassadors backing the Nigerian candidacy, which was opposed by the United States. Donald Trump.

The person in charge of the World Trade Organization is usually chosen by consensus, which paralyzes the process.

Okonjo-Ivela has not yet claimed victory, saying he expects the outcome of the selection process first, stressing that “the WTO should focus its attention on the Govt-19 epidemic and the global economic recovery.”

However, a European diplomat celebrated the “good news” and assured the AFP that “(…) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will do nothing to stop the quick selection of the winner of the selection process.”

“With its new Director-General, the World Trade Organization can conclude negotiations on fisheries subsidies and consider preparing for its 12th Ministerial Conference in 2021,” he added.

– Waiting for Washington – Before the South Korean withdrawal, observers suggested that the United States put pressure on South Korea, where 28,500 troops have been deployed to defend Yu’s candidacy from North Korea.

The decision to withdraw his candidate from Seoul comes two weeks after the Democrats Joe Biden Ruled the White House.

Among the key tasks of the next director of the World Trade Organization is the reform of the organization, which is considered necessary before the outbreak of the Govt-19 epidemic, in the wake of the paralysis of talks and tensions between Washington and Beijing.

During the Trump administration, the United States also threatened to leave the organization and shut down the Dispute Settlement Court of Appeals.

Okonjo-Ivela, 66, was the first Nigerian to head the Ministries of Finance and Foreign Affairs, was the World Bank’s Acting Director, and recently spearheaded the World Health Organization (WHO) program against Govt-19.

In mid-October, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala pointed to two priorities: the agreement on fisheries subsidies – stalled – and the reform of the dispute resolution system, which paralyzed the Trump administration.

“I am a candidate for reform,” the activist said.