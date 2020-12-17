‘Nightmare’ Australia Home Locking is called a human rights violation

Melbourne, Australia – The Sudden lockout this summer Of the nine public housing towers in Melbourne, the investigation found that 3,000 people were denied adequate food and medicine and fresh air during the city’s second corona virus outbreak, in violation of human rights law.

Report, The ombudsman in Melbourne’s capital, Victoria, said on Thursday that residents had been placed under house arrest for 14 days without warning in July. This deprived them of essential support and access to activities such as outdoor exercise, the report said.

Victorian Ombudsman Deborah Glass wrote that the lock-up “does not comply with the human rights of residents, including their right to humanitarian treatment when they lose their liberty.” The report recommended a public apology to the tower residents, as well as improving relations and practices in similar high-risk hostels in the city so they may be better prepared for future explosions.

Although Australia has won globally Fame For successfully reducing the spread of the corona virus in the country, the report strongly condemned the decision of the state authorities to use drastic measures against the residents of public housing. They felt trapped and shocked And discrimination is suspected. Many described it as a “dream”.