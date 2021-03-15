Nike praises black athletes in “V Play Real” – Live Marketing Magazine

Canal also received the Brazilian designer and brand manager for the FecomercioSP project, which weekly hears big names such as education, politics, business and intellectuals on Brazilian issues. Ana Kodo, from Ana Kodo Agency To the world for a conversation about the image of Brazil.

The interview was recorded remotely, and ADNEWS received live content that was released this Friday morning (12).

Chat is a part of A series of interviews about female entrepreneurs From the country. This important March 8, known as International Women’s Day, will bring women’s voices to such important discussions as your Brazil Channel Entrepreneurs first.

In the interview, Ana discussed Problems of Brazilian image abroad as a brand. According to her, the country does not have its own identity because it is not even heard of: What do you believe, what do you want for the future, what do you think about the present.

According to Ana Kodo, Rio de Janeiro is a symbol of this: things like samba and football were structured and grew on the margins of culture, becoming dominant only after a long time. To change this image, according to Ana Kodo, it is necessary to “confront demons and incorporate how we want to be”.

When asked by presenter Joyce Ribeiro about design practice in Brazil, Ana talks about her experience in the design world. “When I decided to study design and anthropomorphism, I already had an instinct that design was more than just a visual experiment. [design] Indicates something in visual expression. Says Ana Kodo, the agency’s chief executive officer.

He also argues that design is a tool for creating strong brands, but that requires brands to establish exactly who they are.

“Brands are like people. If we do not know what our purpose as human beings is, why we are, or what our role in life is, we will certainly have a slightly more turbulent path in building our lives, values ​​and reputation. In the end, we talk about it. “

The role of agencies, ”Ana addedDecode”Find these values, what she calls Brand DNA. With that, the purpose of the brand, defining its personality traits, defining stories, and ultimately value management can be achieved.

With long experience in the United States, the design speaks to the ownership of the Brazil brand, the issues of its image and the value management of the country.

