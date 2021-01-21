Ninja Cayton gives bad news to fans of developer rights

Bumihiko Yasuda, The director of Ninja Cayton’s latest works, gave sad news to fans of the owners, who have been touring with their adventures on consoles since the 16-bit era. According to the Japanese Team Ninja, His team is not active in a new game from this universe, which certainly plunges many fans into sadness, because rumors about this possibility are spreading.

However, although there was no intention at this time, Yasuda took the opportunity to comment that his team wanted to play another adventure. “There are no plans at the moment, but I’ve always wanted to do a new installment of the series, so I hope so!” Said.

The last adventure was in 2012 with Ninja Cayton 3. Since then, Shuriken has not been thrown on any console. Yasutaphoi is the stage designer and director of the third part of the series for Ninja Cayton 2 – the first since the main creator left Domonobu Idakaki.

Note that Neo games are partly released by Sony Interactive Entertainment. However, the director and producer suggested that any new entry for Ninja Cayton would return Xbox , The restarted series made its name.

“Currently the Neo Series has no plans to be on Xbox consoles, but it is clear that the Ninja Cayton series has a long history in Microsoft consoles,” he said. “So if there’s a new Ninja Cayton series title in the future, we definitely want it to be on the Xbox consoles.”

The Ninja Cayton series has been around since the late 1980s, making its debut on the NES. In modern times, it has become popular with a series of critically acclaimed Xbox excerpts released between 2004 and 2008.

Itakaki, the director of these games, left Techmo after the release of Ninja Cayton 2 and formed the Valhalla Game Studio.

This is not the first time that Yasuda, the director of Neo, has expressed his desire to return to Ninja Keitan one day. Last year, Yasuda said IGN : “Key members of the team that worked at Ninja Cayden want to create a new game.

“We know some fans liked Ninja Cayton more than Neo 2. Now we see a lot of ninja games. [Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice] Also, we see a lot of good inspiration from those games, so we hope to deliver some good news one day. ”

