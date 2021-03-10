Ninja Turtles to beat the new streets of Rage 4 studio fighting game

Distributors Totem announced on Wednesday (10) that the good old days are back, with ninja turtles inspired by the classic era of street fighting games with a new set of characters. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Revenge of the Shredders Coming on PC and consoles, the trailer will be full of hype and nostalgia, but no release date has been announced yet.

This video follows the old opening of the Ninja Turtles cartoon and brings the classic theme played by Mike Patton from the band Faith No More. The pictures also show a small part of the title game, which supports up to four players and retro graphics, combining classic mechanics and new abilities for each character.

In the game, again, Leonardo, Rafael, Michelangelo and Donadello face Destroyer and Crank face to face. Facing enemies like foot ninjas and bebop and rocksteady, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Revenge of the Shredders It promises to take players from classic scenes of old games such as the streets and sewers of New York to new locations, including Dimension X.

Totemu shares development work with Tribute Games, which is responsible for topics like this Buncer Baladin e Mercenary kings. In addition, according to dealers, some are responsible for other classic street fight topics Scott Billgrom vs. The World: The Game, Recently relaunched Ubisoftin, And the acclaimed title of the characters for the 2007 Game Boy Advance.

In addition Streets of Rage 4, Totemu is also responsible for bringing back more topics from the past in a new way Windjammers e Wonder Boy. The company promises more information on this soon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Revenge of the Shredders, Which is jointly developed with Nickelodeon, which owns the rights to the turtles.