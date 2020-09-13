Nintendo launches 1980’s super retro handheld game & watch

Japanese game companies have announced that they will re-release the handheld Game & Watch. sense Put that Nintendo On the map 40 years ago

First introduced in 1980 and produced until 1991, Game & Watch was a handheld series of games sold by Nintendo before Gameboy took over the world. Unlike Game Boy, Black and White Game & Watch games can only play one game each.

Made to look like the original 80’s style, the new Game & Watch is definitely more modern. It has a color LCD screen and a rechargeable battery with a USB-C connector. There are three games played. “ Super Mario brothers. , “”Super Mario Bros.: Lost Level” and “Ball (Mario Version)”

Like all Game & Watch devices released after 1981, new devices can also become alarm clocks with the push of a button. This watch features 35 screensaver scenes where Mario interacts with the watch.

Game & Watch wasn’t Nintendo’s first video game attempt, but it was the first successful attempt to pave the way for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1985 and Game Boy in 1989. Game & Watch wasn’t as famous as Nintendo’s other gaming systems, but it was the first system to feature a +-shaped directional pad, first discovered on the “Donkey Kong” Game & Watch in 1982. Its success also gave some legitimacy to handheld games, a niche that video game makers in the 1970s weren’t sure of. Nintendo has been releasing versions over the past decade and Mr. An anonymous character featured in early Game & Watch games. By putting Game & Watch into its “Super Smash Bros”, it was previously indulged in the Game & Watch perfume bucket. stratagem. The company has been shed tears of its recent relaunch. It has sold classic versions of NES and Super Nintendo in recent years, and features dozens of games and original controllers. Now Nintendo is in full celebration mode. Mario 35th anniversary . The company has announced a lot of Mario fun, including a new Battle Royale game and the relaunch of “Super Mario 64”, “Super Mario Galaxy” and “Super Mario Sunshine”. Now Game & Watch is drawing attention. The 40th Anniversary Edition of Game & Watch is on limited sale November 13th. READ Nintendo Immediate Mini: Start off time, how to look at and what to hope