Nintendo, Switch Joy-Con Drift Claims “It’s Not Real Problem”

Oct 03, 2020 0 Comments
© Nintendo Life

Joy-Con Drift has been a topic that continues throughout the Switch’s lifetime, but Nintendo is known to claim that “it wasn’t a real problem” and “didn’t hurt anyone.” Ouch!

According to US law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith (CSK & D), they are calling consumers who had previously contacted them via email to provide a video account detailing how Joy Con Drift was personally affected. Experience on the Nintendo Switch.

“Thank you for contacting our law firm regarding the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Drift case. We’re putting together a montage of video clips from Nintendo Switch owners like you to get a voice on the joy-con drift issues you’ve experienced. This will help counter Nintendo’s claim that this is not a real problem or does not cause any inconvenience to anyone.

“As part of our efforts to humanize and demonstrate these issues and their impact on consumers, submitting to us a short (less than 90 seconds) video describing your experience with Joy-Con drift will help us prosecute the case. In the controller.”

It all has to do with filing a company. Class action action against Nintendo In July 2019, the Switch controller’s “claims related to flawed claims” and the video game giant were criticized for their unfair and deceptive practices.

CSK&D wants all video accounts by October 16th and plans to share it with Nintendo’s attorneys and agents.

Have you ever experienced a Joy-Con drift? Let us know below.

