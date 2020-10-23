NL Central Notes: Betts, Brewers, Venable, Tigers, Pirates

Could Muki Betz Stardom has blossomed Brewers Uniform? Former Milwaukee GM Doug Melvin Red sox In 2013 at close price Francisco RodriguezAccording to Adam Berry and Adam McCalvy at MLB.com. As Boston’s 5th Round Pick in the 2011 Draft“Mookie stepped on the radar if it went to the so-called MLB Pipeline or whatever. I don’t think he was in the top 10-15 prospects at the time.“Melvin said. However, Brewers’ analysis and scouting department made an offer to Ben Cherington, then general manager of the Red Sox, who wisely rejected the offer because they agreed with Betts’ potential.
The Betts were already having a big season at the 2013 A-ball level, and Cherington said that until the end of the season, Betts’ “Name was firstOther clubs mentioned in trade negotiations. “I always give Doug credit because Doug Melvin was the first to ask. He was the first person to ask for him.“Cherington said.
While Milwaukee fans take a moment to sigh, let’s take a look at the other items around NL Central.
- Cubs Third base coach Will Venable Talk with Tiger About management vacancy Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago report. Venable is First quote It became a potential candidate for the Tigers job in September, and Venable recently interviewed the Red Sox for their managerial positions. In addition to the Red Sox and Tigers, Wittenmyer said, “Other clubs have also sought permission from the Cubs to talk about Venables and other unmanaged openings in their organization. A veteran of the MLB 9 season, Venable has served as Theo Epstein’s special assistant and first and third base coach for the past three years at Wrigleyville. This is the second consecutive winter, as the Cubs considered him as their manager last offseason, and the Astros and Giants also interviewed him for a managership.
- that much pirate 19 players will be eligible for arbitration this offseason. Baseball team. At least some of those names won’t return to Pittsburgh in 2021. Athletics Rob Beer Tempel Up to 6 players may not participate in the bidding and some other players consider them to be trade candidates. Interestingly, Biertempfel Trevor williams As a potential non-tender, Williams made a good start but is struggling to finish off with a 6.18 ERA in 55 1/3 innings, allowing the league top 15 homers. Williams received Slight trade profit Since you’re from at least one team (Blue Jays) in August, it’s likely that Toronto or another club will have some conversations with the Pirates before the non-bidding deadline. Williams had a pair of solid seasons in 2017-18 and is entering the 29-year-old season while maintaining team control for two years. MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz expects Williams to earn $3.2 million to $4.6 million through the arbitration process this winter.