NL Central Notes: Betts, Brewers, Venable, Tigers, Pirates

Could Muki Betz Stardom has blossomed Brewers Uniform? Former Milwaukee GM Doug Melvin Red sox In 2013 at close price Francisco RodriguezAccording to Adam Berry and Adam McCalvy at MLB.com. As Boston’s 5th Round Pick in the 2011 Draft“Mookie stepped on the radar if it went to the so-called MLB Pipeline or whatever. I don’t think he was in the top 10-15 prospects at the time.“Melvin said. However, Brewers’ analysis and scouting department made an offer to Ben Cherington, then general manager of the Red Sox, who wisely rejected the offer because they agreed with Betts’ potential.

The Betts were already having a big season at the 2013 A-ball level, and Cherington said that until the end of the season, Betts’ “Name was firstOther clubs mentioned in trade negotiations. “I always give Doug credit because Doug Melvin was the first to ask. He was the first person to ask for him.“Cherington said.

While Milwaukee fans take a moment to sigh, let’s take a look at the other items around NL Central.