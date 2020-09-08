No deal is the’most probable’ outcome in trade negotiations, Juncker says.

European Commission Chairman Jean Claude Junker speaks at a session of the European Parliament on Brexit held in Brussels, Belgium on January 30, 2019.

British and EU negotiators are unlikely to reach a trade agreement in the coming months, former European Commission chairman Jean Claude Junker said at an event on Tuesday.

The two negotiating teams started their eighth round of discussions on a new trade agreement on Tuesday. It was a necessary step after the British left the European Union in January and agreed to work on a trade agreement with the Bloc, which will take effect in January 2021.

However, trade negotiations have not made much progress so far There are growing doubts that this will change. In the next few weeks.

Jean-Claude Juncker, who led the EU’s executives between 2014 and 2019, said at an event hosted by a financial services firm Principal, “the situation is not developing in the best possible direction.”

“The deal is the most likely and only likely outcome of the negotiation.” Juncker, who previously played an important role Brexi Said it was a negotiation.

Tensions between the two sides of the English Channel have recently risen with reports that the British government is preparing to redefine some of the withdrawal agreements.

Breaking down parts of that agreement will reduce confidence in trade negotiations. The EU said the implementation of the withdrawal agreement is a prerequisite for all trade deals.