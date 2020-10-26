No indoor dining and bar service in suburban Cook County and Metro East

Bars and restaurants in the Cook County suburbs and the Metro East area will no longer be able to serve indoor customers starting Wednesday to curb an increase in coronavirus cases in the state.

Additionally, outdoor services end at 11pm, and meetings, social events, and other gatherings are limited to 25 guests. This means you are limited to 25% of the total room occupancy in the eastern suburbs of District 10 and District 4, which is the county of Serving Cook County. St. Louis, Missouri.

The new restrictions were announced Monday by the Governor’s Office and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state imposed similar restrictions on bars and restaurants on Friday. DuPage, Kane, Kankakee and Will County. and Chicago Revises Bar Indoor Service Ban The curfew for restaurants and other non-essential businesses is from 10pm to 6am.

Suburban Cook County was the first region in the state to meet additional mitigation criteria in this way and at the same time surpass both categories of warning levels, with test positive rates increasing for eight consecutive days and hospital admissions for seven consecutive days. The office said in a statement.

Metro East had an average test positive rate of 8% or higher for 7 consecutive days over 3 consecutive days.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois’s director of public health, said the two areas are “steadily increasing in hospitalization,” which could overwhelm state hospitals.

In a statement, Ezike said, “We are entering the flu season and our hospital is facing COVID-19 and flu hospitalization. “The same methods that help prevent the spread of COVID-19 will help prevent the spread of the flu. Wash your hands, watch the streets, and wear a mask. And be sure to get the flu shot.”

The state’s public health department will track positivity rates in both regions to determine next steps. This may include no changes to mitigation measures, or mitigation or addition of state safety measures.