Home Economy No indoor dining and bar service in suburban Cook County and Metro East

No indoor dining and bar service in suburban Cook County and Metro East

Oct 26, 2020 0 Comments
No indoor dining and bar service in suburban Cook County and Metro East

Bars and restaurants in the Cook County suburbs and the Metro East area will no longer be able to serve indoor customers starting Wednesday to curb an increase in coronavirus cases in the state.

Additionally, outdoor services end at 11pm, and meetings, social events, and other gatherings are limited to 25 guests. This means you are limited to 25% of the total room occupancy in the eastern suburbs of District 10 and District 4, which is the county of Serving Cook County. St. Louis, Missouri.

The new restrictions were announced Monday by the Governor’s Office and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state imposed similar restrictions on bars and restaurants on Friday. DuPage, Kane, Kankakee and Will County. and Chicago Revises Bar Indoor Service Ban The curfew for restaurants and other non-essential businesses is from 10pm to 6am.

Suburban Cook County was the first region in the state to meet additional mitigation criteria in this way and at the same time surpass both categories of warning levels, with test positive rates increasing for eight consecutive days and hospital admissions for seven consecutive days. The office said in a statement.

Metro East had an average test positive rate of 8% or higher for 7 consecutive days over 3 consecutive days.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois’s director of public health, said the two areas are “steadily increasing in hospitalization,” which could overwhelm state hospitals.

In a statement, Ezike said, “We are entering the flu season and our hospital is facing COVID-19 and flu hospitalization. “The same methods that help prevent the spread of COVID-19 will help prevent the spread of the flu. Wash your hands, watch the streets, and wear a mask. And be sure to get the flu shot.”

READ  Amazon.com Bans Overseas Seed Sale in U.S. with Mystery Package

The state’s public health department will track positivity rates in both regions to determine next steps. This may include no changes to mitigation measures, or mitigation or addition of state safety measures.

You May Also Like

European stocks plunge after SAP profit warning and new COVID-19 restrictions

European stocks plunge after SAP profit warning and new COVID-19 restrictions

Tesla Model 3 Vs BMW Road Rage leads to 4 car accidents.

Tesla Model 3 Vs BMW Road Rage leads to 4 car accidents.

Elon Musk is funding 95% of the sale price of Gene Wilder House for the actor's nephew to purchase.

Elon Musk is funding 95% of the sale price of Gene Wilder House for the actor’s nephew to purchase.

Jack Ma opposes global financial rules ahead of $30 billion Ant Group IPO

Jack Ma opposes global financial rules ahead of $30 billion Ant Group IPO

State, New Case Record, Mitigation Actions To Be Seen In More Areas-NBC Chicago

State, New Case Record, Mitigation Actions To Be Seen In More Areas-NBC Chicago

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Records Turnaround, Closes Launch of 1000 Starlink Satellites

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Records Turnaround, Closes Launch of 1000 Starlink Satellites

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *