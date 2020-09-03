No need for Super Mario Galaxy: Joy-Con motion controls on the switch.

Nintendo Announced Super Mario 3D All Star collection On Thursday, Super mario 64, Super mario sunshine, And Super mario galaxy Coming back on Nintendo Switch. The third game on the list, released for motion control-based Wii in 2007, will utilize motion control for some aspects of the game. But it doesn’t seem like you need Joy-Con motion controls to play. supervisor Mario Galaxy On the switch.

But it is not immediately clear. Super Mario 3D All Star Nintendo.com page, Players can “Gently shake the Joy-Con controller to activate Mario’s Spin feature, or pass the Joy-Con controller to a friend for extra help in Co-Star mode.” The asterisk in that sentence further states “If you are playing on Nintendo Switch Lite you will need a separate Joy-Con controller and will be sold separately.”

From the original release of Galaxy, The second player can control the cursor on the screen to grab Star Bits and fire at enemies. Help Mario Jump; Or catch enemies and stop them from their tracks.

Polygon asked Nintendo to explain the range of motion controls it needed. Super mario galaxy on Super Mario 3D All Star, And received the following statement.

Super mario galaxy Supported in TV, table top and handheld modes. In TV and table top modes, motion control is required for pointer function. In handheld mode, the pointer function has been adapted to use the touch screen.

Nintendo also Super Mario 3D All Star Support for Nintendo Switch Pro controller.

Super Mario 3D All Star Nintendo has revealed that the game will be released in limited supply and will be released by March 31, 2021.