Home sport No such game in the last 15 minutes! :: zerozero.pt

No such game in the last 15 minutes! :: zerozero.pt

Mar 14, 2021 0 Comments
No such game in the last 15 minutes! :: zerozero.pt

The famous proverb goes: “Even when washing baskets it is vintage”. This game is very vintage. The still-undefeated leader in the championship continues to add victories after victories, but also causes a lot of misery to his fans and gives hope to his opponents. What is certain is that in the end the lion wins.

No team has come close to the number of goals Lyon scored in the last quarter of an hour in the league.

17 of Sport’s 45 goals in 23 league games were scored in the last 15 minutes. Beyond the 76th minute, Robben Amorim’s team scored 38% of their goals.

There are a large number of people who do that in the league, but the championship is still a long way from what the leader is doing. SC Prague, Santa Clara, Banos de Ferreira and Forens have scored six times in the last 15 minutes of their games, while Benfica have scored eight times, and Sport’s closest team, FC Porto, has scored 11 goals in this regard. .

Liga NOS: Tondella x Game

You May Also Like

Oliverance relations in Turku with complaints about a bola-referee (roller hockey)

Oliverance relations in Turku with complaints about a bola-referee (roller hockey)

F1, Tests: Voltaire Bodas is the fastest of the second day test

F1, Tests: Voltaire Bodas is the fastest of the second day test

I am the happiest man in the world

I am the happiest man in the world

Champions Campaign F.C. Porto helped accomplish the financial task

Champions Campaign F.C. Porto helped accomplish the financial task

Darwin "pulled" and Vertonghen "have to wait": George Jesus' analysis - Benfica

Darwin “pulled” and Vertonghen “have to wait”: George Jesus’ analysis – Benfica

They are already asking Diego Talot to return to Manchester United: ″ It was brilliant

They are already asking Diego Talot to return to Manchester United: ″ It was brilliant

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *