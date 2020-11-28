Nokia branded 4K TVs are now available

By the beginning of November I already had new ones Nokia brand 4K TV Announced. In this context, the manufacturer Streamview has licensed the brand to Europe in the TV segment. 55, 58, 65 and 75 inch TVs are now available in stores. They use Android TV as their operating system, so they also bring related applications.

So you can all download Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Netflix and Go from the Play Store. Streamview advertises that the minimalist Nokia design is now being brought to the living room with 4K TVs. It’s nice to have you relying on Bluetooth remote control – like LG for its models. The remote also provides quick access buttons for Netflix and YouTube.

Connection is provided via four HTML, two USB, LAN and audio / video connections, and dual-band WLAN and Bluetooth. You should not expect HDMI 2.1 here, however, these are still ports with HDMI 2.0. TVs also have Chromecast built-in and Google Assistant. Works inside with a quad core, 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage space. In addition to the HDR10, TVs also support Dolby Vision. They can also process DTS and Dolby audio.

There are three tuners for live TV via terrestrial antenna (DVP-T2), satellite (DVP-S2) or cable (DVP-C). CI + slot for cards related to paid TV content is available. In addition, Nokia Smart TVs support SATKIR to connect up to eight recipients with SATKR LNP.

Prices, sizes and availability

The aforementioned Nokia smart TVs are available online at Nokia.comstreamview.com and specialty stores in Germany from November 27 at 75 ”(7500A), 65” (6500A), 58 ”(5800A) and 55” (5500A). Available in Austria. Unrestricted prices are 1,199.90 (75 “) / 699.90 (65”) / 629.90 (58 “) / 599.90 (55”) euros (including VAT). Launches in other European countries will continue soon, according to manufacturer Streamview. The summary below gives you an overview of other technically important data.

Amazon links are included in this article. Clicking on it will take you directly to the provider. If you decide to buy there, we will get a small commission. Nothing will change the price for you.