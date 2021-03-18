North Korea says it will ignore US as long as “hostile policy” persists | World

The North Korean government said on Wednesday (17) that it ignore any attempt at contact made by the United States as long as Washington does not abandon what it called “hostile politics”.
The message, quoted by the South Korean agency Yonhap, was published by the North Korean vice-chancellor, Choe Son-hui, and comes against the backdrop of new hostilities between Pyongyang and Washington.
“No contact or dialogue between the United States and North Korea can take place until Washington abandons its hostile policy,” Choe said. “We will therefore continue to ignore all future attempts by the United States.”
Kim Yo-young, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on Tuesday warned the US government not to “spread the smell of gunpowder over our land if it wants to sleep peacefully for the next four years.”
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken greets South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong during a visit to Seoul on Wednesday (17) – Photo: Lee Jin-man / Pool via Reuters
The statement was made on the occasion of the visit of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin to Seoul, the capital of South Korea, on the second leg of the Americans’ trip to Asia to strengthen a front against South Korea, the North and China.
Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin will meet tomorrow with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who in 2018 was the facilitator of negotiations between Kim Jong-un and former US President Donald Trump. The relationship between the two, however, has not translated into advances towards the denuclearization of the North, the target of multiple international sanctions for its weapons program.
North Korea displays missiles that can be launched from submarine
Seoul and Washington began joint military exercises last week. Blinken and Austin, who visited Japan, participated in a series of consultations on the new US government’s policy on North Korea.