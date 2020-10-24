North Korea has reportedly warned that seasonal yellow dust in China could carry the novel coronavirus and advised citizens to stay indoors.

Reuters reported on Saturday North Korean Newspaper The Labor Newspaper said that as the virus spreads around the world, “the need to respond to yellow dust and thorough measures has become more important.”

The newspaper advised citizens to avoid outdoor activities and follow guidelines such as wearing a mask when going out, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, the state-run South Korean Central Television said on Wednesday that dust can carry heavy metals and substances such as viruses. The news outlet said one news reader said that when people returned indoors, “you should pay attention to personal hygiene,” and that workers “should avoid outdoor construction work even at construction sites.”

Turkmenistan also claimed that citizens were told to wear masks while claiming dust. BBC Notes.

Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Coronavirus can spread to people more than 6 feet away through “airborne transmission”. However, it “most commonly spreads to people within 6 feet of each other.

North Korea has not reported cases of COVID-19, but has imposed border restrictions and preventive quarantine measures.

Reuters also reported that the Russian embassy in North Korea, via Facebook, warned that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had ordered visitors and employees to stay inside during a dust storm.