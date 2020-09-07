Northeastern University fires 11 students for violating social distancing policy

Students NUin program , Is an experience studying abroad for first-year students, the university said. The program has been modified because Coronavirus pandemic , More than 800 students are staying in double rooms at the Westin Hotel, less than a mile from the school’s main campus in Boston, Massachusetts.

Eleven students were found together in a room in Westin on Wednesday night, the school said. Students and parents said they must be out of the hotel within 24 hours on Friday and have to be tested for Covid-19 in Northeastern.

According to the university, students cannot get a refund for the amount paid for the fall semester. They have the right to challenge dismissal at an expedited hearing, the school said.

Madeleine Estabrook, Senior Vice President of Student Affairs at Northeastern, said, “Northeastern and the community of students, staff and staff take health and safety protocol violations very seriously.” “Cooperation and compliance with public health guidelines is absolutely critical. A negative COVID-19 test is not enough.”