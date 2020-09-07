Home Top News Northeastern University fires 11 students for violating social distancing policy

Sep 07, 2020 0 Comments
Students NUin program, Is an experience studying abroad for first-year students, the university said. The program has been modified because Coronavirus pandemic, More than 800 students are staying in double rooms at the Westin Hotel, less than a mile from the school’s main campus in Boston, Massachusetts.

Eleven students were found together in a room in Westin on Wednesday night, the school said. Students and parents said they must be out of the hotel within 24 hours on Friday and have to be tested for Covid-19 in Northeastern.

According to the university, students cannot get a refund for the amount paid for the fall semester. They have the right to challenge dismissal at an expedited hearing, the school said.

Madeleine Estabrook, Senior Vice President of Student Affairs at Northeastern, said, “Northeastern and the community of students, staff and staff take health and safety protocol violations very seriously.” “Cooperation and compliance with public health guidelines is absolutely critical. A negative COVID-19 test is not enough.”

North Eastern told NUin students several times last week that they were told to practice social distancing, avoid crowds, and wear masks when you’re with others.

Estabrook also released a letter In August, students who did not follow college Covid-19 rules said, “You can expect evictions from the community, including immediate college dorm losses.”
Northeastern student layoffs Universities across the country try to cope with the coronavirus, After hundreds of students test positive for Covid-19, many schools are transitioning from face-to-face education to online learning.

CNN’s Elizabeth Hartfield, Laura Ly, and Evan Simko-Bednarski contributed to this report.

