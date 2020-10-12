Norway grants asylum to man alleging persecution by Polish government | Norway

Norway granted asylum to a Polish man imprisoned for fraud and forgery of documents, saying that his brother was a kind of political persecution under the Polish right-wing government.

Observers say it is the first time that La Pau Gabel’s event has given Poland political asylum in more than 30 years after the collapse of communism in Poland. They see it as another sign that international trust in Poland’s judicial system has been undermined by governments under political control.

However, Polish Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski noted that the investigation into Gawel’s financial transactions began under a former liberal government.

The decision to grant refugee status, announced last week by the Norwegian Immigration Appeals Commission (UNE), gives his wife and daughter Gaweł the right to reside. Norway For 1 year. Garwell and his wife were given permission to work.

In an interview with the Associated Press over the phone in Norway, Gawel said, “I am the first drama to have been in exile since the communist era. “If I was in prison in Poland, I’m sure I saved my life because I couldn’t expect a good future,” he said. “I was hated by the government.”

He said that during the lawsuit for almost two years, he provided immigration with all documents, including court judgments, and explained all the nuances of his situation. “It’s not like they don’t know who granted asylum,” Gawel said.

Marianne Granlund, head of the board of directors, told the Norwegian VG newspaper that it is very rare to grant asylum to citizens of European countries.

“The documentation here was too broad, and my reporter’s explanation of the complaint was so convincing that I was convinced that UNE deserves protection,” she said.

Gaweł’s lawyer, Łukasz Niedzielski, said on Monday that the asylum in Gaweł’s case could be easily extended. He said the board had seen all relevant documents, including Polish court rulings.

Justifying the decision, the board argued: Polish courts were politicized and the system of checks and balances destroyed., The state was unable to respond to the activities of the far right organization.

Earlier, Norway rejected Poland’s request for extradition of Gaweł. Other European courts refused to extradite Polish people, saying they could not get a fair trial under the Polish government.

Gawełs fled Poland in January 2019, just before the Polish Court of Appeals affirmed Rafał Gaweł’s conviction and sentenced him to two years in prison for fraud, forgery of signatures and forgery of financial documents. Further investigation is ongoing.

Gaweł, founder and head of the Center for Racial Discrimination and Xenophobia Monitoring, based in Białystok in eastern Poland, denies criminal activity and claims that the conviction is a kind of persecution of the group’s activities.

He said his organization has exposed relationships between local officials, prosecutors and far-right groups in Via Wistoke.