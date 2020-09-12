Notre Dame vs. Duke Scores: Live Game Updates, College Football Scores, NCAA Highlights, Full Coverage

No. 10 Notre Dame is a full-fledged ACC member of the 2020 season. You can also play in the ACC Championship game. The idea that Fighting Irish won the conference and returned to independence again makes me ridiculous. And the path of possible laughter begins on Saturday against Duke in South Bend, Indiana. The two teams met last season in Durham, North Carolina, where Ireland won the Blue Devils 38-7. Of course, the last time Duke traveled to South Bend was in 2016, winning Notre Dame 38-35. What can you expect on Saturday?

Well, it’s hard to know. However, Notre Dame lost many major productions from the 2019 team, but Ian Book is back in quarterback. Gaining experience in QB has always been a good thing, but given a team that has less practice time this offseason, it’s not crazy to think starting the 2020 season can be more important than ever. Meanwhile, Duke is ready to take over the offense QB Chase Brice struggled last season. The odds are that the Duke attack won’t fire from all cylinders yet, but you shouldn’t overlook the Duke defense led by defensive lineman Chris Rumph.

